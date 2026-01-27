West Coast League Sets Technology-Forward Vision at Winter Meetings

PORTLAND, Ore. - The West Coast League (WCL) concluded its annual winter meetings last weekend in Portland, Oregon, in conjunction with the Northwest Baseball Coaches Association (NWBCA) convention, outlining a technology-forward roadmap designed to modernize collegiate summer baseball and elevate the fan and player experience heading into the 2026 season.

League owners and general managers aligned on a slate of digital, broadcast, and in-game innovations aimed at improving pace of play, enhancing safety, and expanding the League's global reach through upgraded livestream production and distribution.

Among the most significant technology initiatives discussed was the introduction of on-field action clocks across the League. Building on existing timing pace-of-play rules, the clocks will standardize application, improve operational consistency, and drive a more engaging viewing experience for both in-stadium and livestream audiences.

The League will also expand its data-informed "player first" approach with the adoption of extra-inning protocols in every game-beyond their limited use in 2025 "getaway" games-and the mandatory use of safety (double) first bases across all venues to enhance player health and field-level safety standards.

A highlight of the weekend was a special ceremony honoring Gerald Bolden, who received the West Coast League's prestigious Grass Roots Award from Commissioner Rob Neyer. Bolden serves as General Manager of North Portland's Extra Innings League, which provides co-ed baseball and softball opportunities for underserved youth. Earlier this winter, the WCL donated nearly $10,000 to the Hopscotch Foundation, which works through Extra Innings, local schools, and youth groups to create a variety of sports and academic opportunities.

In a joint session of the WCL Board of Directors and league operations executives, Victoria HarbourCats General Manager Christian Stewart presented comprehensive plans for the 2026 WCL All-Star Game, scheduled for July 15 at Royal Athletic Park in Victoria, British Columbia. The presentation included information on the planned two-day festival of baseball within the city, various fan-engagement activations (kids cams, adult Whiffle Ball scrub game, hot stove event, home run derby), potential seating adjustments and additions. All-Star Game merchandise, ticket packages and other activities will be designed for fan engagement at one of the League's premier events.

Participants also discussed the launch of a high-profile, livestreamed Game of the Week, built around enhanced production quality, sponsor integrations, and data-driven distribution to position the WCL as a leader in collegiate summer baseball media.

"I left our meetings last weekend more optimistic than ever about collegiate summer baseball and, closer to home, the West Coast League," Neyer said. "Our league is going to be better than ever in 2026-for the players on the field, the fans in the stands, and our livestream viewers around the world."







