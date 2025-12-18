Registration Now Open for Harvey's Sports Starz Programming
Published on December 18, 2025 under West Coast League (WCL)
Victoria HabourCats News Release
VICTORIA, BC - The Victoria HarbourCats and Richardson Sport Inc. (RSI) are pleased to announce the initial round of programming for the "Harvey's Sports Starz" program.
Catering to younger age groups (5-8 years old), Harvey's Sports Starz will utilize the HarbourCats indoor training facility - the Edwards Family Training Centre (EFTC) - to offer youth programming in baseball and soccer, as well as a morning program for parents and toddlers.
Registration is now open for initial baseball and parent/toddler programming, both starting the week of January 12th, 2026, with soccer programming to be announced soon.
The following programs will be initially offered** (with more to come):
Baseball 5-6yrs Wednesday 3:30-4:30pm (January 14 - February 18)
Baseball 7-8yrs Wednesday 4:30-5:30pm (January 14 - February 18)
Parent & Tot Monday 9-9:45 (18mth-2yrs) (January 12 - February 9)
Parent & Tot Monday 9:45-10:30 (18mth-2yrs) (January 12 - February 9)
Parent & Tot Monday 10:30-11:15 (18mth-2yrs) (January 12 - February 9)
**These first rounds of classes are six weeks in length, running from January 7th - February 18th (with the exception of the Parent & Tot classes starting January 12 - February 9).**
If you have any questions or concerns about anything, please contact info@richardsonsport.ca.
West Coast League Stories from December 18, 2025
- Registration Now Open for Harvey's Sports Starz Programming - Victoria HabourCats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Victoria HabourCats Stories
- Registration Now Open for Harvey's Sports Starz Programming
- HarbourCats Load up on Catchers, Add Two Arms Including a Two-Way Star in Davis
- 2026 School Spirit Games Now Open for Registration
- 2026 HarbourCats Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale
- HarbourCats, EFTC and Richardson Sport Announce Harvey's Sports Stars