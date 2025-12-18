Registration Now Open for Harvey's Sports Starz Programming

VICTORIA, BC - The Victoria HarbourCats and Richardson Sport Inc. (RSI) are pleased to announce the initial round of programming for the "Harvey's Sports Starz" program.

Catering to younger age groups (5-8 years old), Harvey's Sports Starz will utilize the HarbourCats indoor training facility - the Edwards Family Training Centre (EFTC) - to offer youth programming in baseball and soccer, as well as a morning program for parents and toddlers.

Registration is now open for initial baseball and parent/toddler programming, both starting the week of January 12th, 2026, with soccer programming to be announced soon.

The following programs will be initially offered** (with more to come):

Baseball 5-6yrs Wednesday 3:30-4:30pm (January 14 - February 18)

Baseball 7-8yrs Wednesday 4:30-5:30pm (January 14 - February 18)

Parent & Tot Monday 9-9:45 (18mth-2yrs) (January 12 - February 9)

Parent & Tot Monday 9:45-10:30 (18mth-2yrs) (January 12 - February 9)

Parent & Tot Monday 10:30-11:15 (18mth-2yrs) (January 12 - February 9)

**These first rounds of classes are six weeks in length, running from January 7th - February 18th (with the exception of the Parent & Tot classes starting January 12 - February 9).**

If you have any questions or concerns about anything, please contact info@richardsonsport.ca.







