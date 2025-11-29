HarbourCats, EFTC and Richardson Sport Announce Harvey's Sports Stars

Published on November 29, 2025 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria, BC - The Victoria HarbourCats, in association with Richardson Sport Inc. (RSI) and the Edwards Family Training Centre (EFTC) are excited to announce the launch of Harvey's Sports Stars!

Harvey's Sports Stars will give children exclusive access to a professional-quality indoor turf facility and a wide range of fun, skill-building sports programs. Whether they're swinging a bat, learning new movement skills, or high-fiving mascot Harvey the HarbourCat, Harvey's Sports Stars will be part of a vibrant sports community that celebrates fun and teamwork, while staying active!

Families can look forward to enjoying year-round opportunities to play, connect, and make lasting memories, through exciting RSI programming inside the HarbourCats' exciting indoor training space, located at 1821 Cook Street.

YOU'RE INVITED TO OUR KICK-OFF EVENT!

With this exciting new partnership, RSI is inviting all kids and their families to join the exciting SPORTSAPALOOZA day taking place on Sunday, November 30th from 1:30-5:30pm at the Indoor Training Facility. - the EFTC - located at 1821 Cook St.

Our Sportspalooza Day is a chance for children to jump in, meet RSI coaches, see the indoor facility, and get a sneak peak at our upcoming Harvey's Sports Stars Programming.

During this Demo Day, children will get to:

Explore the activities we offer

Meet the coaches and see the facility

Get a feel for the environment

Discover what makes this program so engaging and confidence-building

Spaces are limited, so we highly encourage you to claim your spot as early as possible.

Register here: https://www.richardsonsport.ca/harveyskidsclub







