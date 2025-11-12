Christmas Training Camps Now Open for Registration

Published on November 12, 2025 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







Looking to keep you kids busy over the Christmas break and give them some of the best baseball and softball training on the Island? Our 2025 Christmas Camps at the Edwards Family Training Centre are are now open for registration.

This December, we're offering three specialized programs designed to help athletes of all levels build skills, confidence, and a love for the game:

Winter Foundations (Ages 8-11 - Baseball) - Focus on fundamentals, mechanics, and confidence.

Winter High-Performance Prep (Ages 12-17 - Baseball) - Advanced skill development, strength, and game IQ.

Winter Softball / Fastball Training (Ages 12-17 - Female Athletes) - Mechanics, confidence, and empowerment.

Dates: December 20-23 & 27-29

Location: Edward Family Training Centre

Each camp includes hands-on instruction, HitTrax technology, and guidance from experienced coaches to help players elevate their game this winter.

For full details and registration, visit our website and see the poster below:

https://eftc.ca/offseason-academy

The excitement around baseball and the 2026 season has hit new heights!

Season ticket memberships and 12-game flex packs (new for 2026!) are now on sale for the HarbourCats 2026 season at http://harbourcats.com/tickets. BE SURE TO LOCK IN YOUR SEASON TICKETS TODAY to get first right of refusal on your seats for the 2026 WCL All-Star game that will be played here in Victoria. These will be going on sale SOON!

Season tickets, 12-packs and team merchandise are also available at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street, Tuesday thru Friday, 10am-4pm.







