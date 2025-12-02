2026 HarbourCats Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

Published on December 1, 2025 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







Victoria, BC - The Victoria HarbourCats are pleased to announce that just in time for Christmas, single-game tickets for all 31 2026 regular season games and the 2026 WCL All-Star Game are now available for purchase.

Fans can see our schedule and purchase tickets on-line with our ticketing partner SHOWPASS at http://harbourcats.com/tickets, or stop by in person to the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street. Fans can also call the office at 778-265-0327 to order.

Also announced today is the availability of 2026 ALL-STAR GAME ticket packages that include a Home Run Derby event on July 14th and the 2026 West Coast League All-Star Game on July 15th. Ticket packages that include both events are available now at https://www.showpass.com/wcl-all-star-home-run-derby-and-all-star-game-package/.

Individual All-Star Game and Home Run Derby event tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Note, if you are a season ticket holder, your seats are reserved for the Home Run derby and All-Star game, but as this is a separate purchase, you do need to contact the office to claim and pay for your seats.

FLEX-PACKS

Also on sale for 2026 are our regular 12-game and 32-game flex packs, as well as a new STOCKING STUFFER 6-Pack that will be offered until Christmas. The 6-Pack starts at $99 for General Admission seating and all 6-Packs will include a souvenir baseball that will fit nicely in the toe of the stocking of your favourite HarbourCats fan.

12 and 32-game flex packs can be bought on-line at http://harbourcats.com/tickets or in person at the HarbourCats office. The 6-Pack offering is only available in person at the HarbourCats office.

NOTE: If you already have ticket vouchers for the 2026 season, you may now begin to redeem them for single-games as desired. You can do so on-line assuming you are all set up in SHOWPASS to do so, or pop into the office and we can handle this for you!

SEASON TICKET MEMBERSHIPS

Season tickets are also still available for the 2026 season. Prices start at $400 for General admission seating and seats can be ordered on-line at https://www.showpass.com/m/victoria-harbourcats-season-tickets/ or by visiting the HarbourCats office.

MERCHANDISE

We also have a wide range of merchandise available for the baseball fan on your list including new 2026 All-Star game tee-shirts and our Nathan Lukes Blue Jays World Series commemorative tee-shirt. Items can be ordered on-line at The Cat Shop at https://victoria-harbourcats-official.myshopify.com/ or by visiting the HarbourCats office, where a 15% in store discount is in effect until Christmas!

The Victoria HarbourCats will begin their 2026 West Coast League season in late May of 2026, with the home opener against the Edmonton Riverhawks scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Plenty of excitement is on board for 2026 including:

Three fireworks nights (June 6, 30 and August 3)

Two 11:00 AM School Spirit Games (June 4 and 18)

Five Family Fun Sunday Matinees (June 7, 14, 28 July 19 and 26)

$12 Tuesdays and Thursdays (June 16, July 2, 7, 9, 28 and 30)

Stay up to date with other promotions and special events by visiting the HarbourCats web page at https://harbourcats.com/events-promotions/







