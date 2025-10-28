Haney, HarbourCats Bring Back Former Player to Lead Pitching Staff

Published on October 28, 2025 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, BC - A very familiar name and face is returning to Victoria to lead the pitching staff of the HarbourCats.

Zachary Swanson - who has served as batboy, pitcher and play-by-play voice of the team - has been hired as Pitching Coach for the 2026 season by Todd Haney, the Head Coach who is entering his sixth season as the Victoria skipper.

Swanson is in his first year as the pitching coach at Hawaii Pacific University (D2) in Honolulu, under Head Coach Dane Fujinaka, a former HarbourCats catcher who coached in the Toronto Blue Jays system.

"After coaching Zach a couple of seasons, I am thrilled for the opportunity to coach with him now," said Haney, who started Swanson on the mound against the Corvallis Knights in Game 1 of the WCL championship series in 2019.

"Zach brings energy, experience and expertise to the HarbourCats coaching staff. Our pitchers will love working with him."

Swanson, the son of Managing Partner Jim Swanson, is a Lambrick Park grad who spent time with both the Eagles and Mariners BCPBL programs. He spent two college years with the San Diego Christian (NAIA) Hawks, then moved to the Park-Gilbert (NAIA) Buccaneers in Arizona, under Head Coach Kelly Stinnett, a long-time MLB catcher, to complete his college playing career.

Swanson will work with Bullpen Coach Darius Opdam Bak, who filled the same role last summer under now-retired Scott Anderson, who held the pitching coach job for three seasons. Opdam Bak is a former HarbourCats and Victoria Golden Tide (CCBC) pitcher who is now Pitching Coach of the Golden Tide.

Swanson, who will be 26 by next season, earned his MBA and graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Park-Gilbert business program. He served as pitching coach at Skyline High School (6A) in Mesa, AZ before accepting the HPU offer. He is married to Madeline, and they reside in Kailua, HI.

"This is an extremely special opportunity for me, to return home and coach in front of this amazing city is such a privilege," said Swanson. "I'm excited to coach some great young men and bring a West Coast League championship home to Victoria.

"It is a tremendous honour to have the chance to coach alongside Coach Haney, someone I consider a mentor. His intensity and passion for player development combined with his true joy for the game are traits that I admire as a coach."

Swanson was 7-3 in his collegiate career, including playoffs and non league, including five starts.

Opdam Bak was a HarbourCat for two seasons and spent four seasons with the Golden Tide, as a dependable starter. He made eight starts last spring for the Tide, going 3-1 -- he made 17 CCBC starts overall.

