HarbourCats Load up on Catchers, Add Two Arms Including a Two-Way Star in Davis

Published on December 10, 2025 under West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA - Under Todd Haney as Head Coach, the catching position has been an area of strength. That will continue with the 2026 edition of the Victoria HarbourCats.

Haney, entering his seventh season with the HarbourCats- sixth in the top role - is happy to be bringing back two more catchers from the 2025 team, including local product Jai Berezowski, the team leader of the CCBC Victoria Golden Tide.

Berezowski will both provide support for and learn from fellow returnees Dillon Lopez (St. Mary's, announced previously) and Jacob Silva (UT-San Antonio), veterans who play at the NCAA D1 level. Silva can also play in the outfield.

"We will be strong behind the dish, depth not only defensively but guys who are versatile and can fill the DH role with their bat- we have other strong catchers lining up as well," said Haney. "Jai has really grown in his time with us, and has earned trust. Dillon is all-star level and Jacob showed that same promise last year before an injury sliding hard into a base. These guys play the right way. We are very happy they wanted to come back and be HarbourCats - players love to return to Victoria."

Local product Jai Berezowski will return for his third season as a HarbourCat in 2026 (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

Silva had a home run and triple in 11 games, batting .292 and stealing four bases. He joins Lopez who hit .350 with three home runs, 18 RBIs and just 12 strikeouts in 21 regular season games, then hit .286 in the playoffs.

Also added is exciting two-way star Kade Davis, a teammate of Silva's at UTSA - who could be one of the players to watch in the WCL in 2026 with his mound work and potent left-side bat. Davis hit .361 with five home runs at Temple College in 2025, while also throwing 54 innings including four starts, with 49 strikeouts and just 47 hits allowed. He can play the outfield or first base.

Speaking of returnees, right-hander Hudson Lance is back - he made seven appearances, five of them starts, and the best was five scoreless innings on June 19 against Nanaimo, giving up four hits. He walked only three batters in 26.1 innings as a HarbourCat.

Hudson Lance will return for his second season on the mound in 2026 (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

Berezowski is not the only local player signed by Haney. Pitcher Garen Geoghegan, a product of the Victoria Eagles (PBL) now at Whitman, was a workhorse and strike-thrower for Eagles Head Coach Mitch Davidoff, and then helped the Victoria Mavericks to a men's provincial title.

Berezowski hit .269 over 24 games in total, including playoffs and non-league. He mashed four home runs and his best game may have been a defensive gem when he threw out five baserunners. This will be his third season with the HarbourCats.

The list of new signees:

LHP/OF Kade Davis, UTSA, 6-0/175, L/L, Cedar Park, TX

C/OF Jacob Silva, UTSA, 5-10/210, R/R, San Antonio

RHP Hudson Lance, Coastal Carolina, 5-10/180, R/R, Trinity, NC

RHP Garen Geoghegan, Whitman, 5-10/185, R/R, Victoria

C Jai Berezowski, Victoria CCBC, 6-2/200, R/R, Victoria

The Victoria HarbourCats will begin their 2026 West Coast League season in late May of 2026, with the home opener against the Edmonton Riverhawks scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Plenty of excitement is on board for 2026 including:

Three fireworks nights (June 6, 30 and August 3)

Two 11:00 AM School Spirit Games (June 4 and 18)

Five Family Fun Sunday Matinees (June 7, 14, 28 July 19 and 26)

$12 Tuesdays and Thursdays (June 16, July 2, 7, 9, 28 and 30)

