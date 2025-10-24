HarbourCats Announce 2026 Schedule

Published on October 24, 2025 under West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, BC - Who is the next Nathan Lukes, to don the V-Cat logo and start a path to the World Series?

That will come into focus starting in May of 2026 when the Victoria HarbourCats -- the first collegiate summer league team of Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lukes, a playoff star this fall -- begin an eventful West Coast League campaign with a road series in Portland.

It won't just be the games with the HarbourCats to look forward to, it will also be about the 2026 WCL All-Star Game being played at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park as part of a planned Festival of Baseball, July 14-15. The HarbourCats are hosting the event in both 2026 and 2027.

"No question, this is the most anticipated season yet for us -- the All-Star Game, after a very strong schedule leading up to that, and playoffs to follow," said Christian Stewart, the GM of the HarbourCats. "The variety of visiting teams, the rivalries with teams like Nanaimo, Wenatchee and Bellingham, facing the other tough Canadian teams -- it's a great mix for our fans and our corporate partners."

The HarbourCats open on the road on Friday, May 29, against the Pickles, then are back on the island for the home opener on Tuesday, June 2, against the Edmonton Riverhawks.

Tentative plans for fireworks dates are Saturday, June 6 (vs. Kelowna Falcons, now managed by former Blue Jay Gregg Zaun), Tuesday, June 30 (vs. the Nanaimo NightOwls), and a special event on Monday, August 3 featuring local talent and a fireworks show to follow.

Further plans to announce popular features such as the Woofability Bark in the Park, the Mayfair Optometric School Spirit game (and maybe a second game!), something we are calling "Early Father's Day," and Harvey's Birthday will be announced soon. Game times remain the popular 6:35pm, except for Sundays (1pm) and the School Spirit games (11am).

"Getting two teams from Oregon at our park this year will be fun -- we have the first visit from the Springfield Drifters (June 12-13-14) and a rare appearance by the Bend Elks (July 7-8-9)," said Stewart, who is taking season ticket bookings and doling out 12-packs of tickets already.

"We plan to have the All-Star Game package on sale in short order, too -- we love that we have so much time to plan out the WCL schedule and make it work for promotions and logistics. We are known for our creative ideas -- this schedule will make things a lot of fun next summer."

HOME GAMES 2026

June 2-3-4 (T-W-Th), vs. Edmonton Riverhawks

June 5-6-7 (F-Sa-Su), vs. Kelowna Falcons

June 12-13-14 (F-Sa-Su), vs. Springfield Drifters

June 16-17-18 (T-W-Th), vs. Redmond Dudes (non-league)

June 24 (Wed), vs. Nanaimo NightOwls

June 26-27-28 (F-Sa-Su), vs. Bellingham Bells

June 30 (Tues), July 2 (Thurs), vs. Nanaimo NightOwls

July 7-8-9 (T-W-Th), vs. Bend Elks

ALL-STAR GAME FESTIVITIES -- Tuesday, July 14, and Wednesday, July 15

July 17-18-19 (F-Sa-Su), vs. Wenatchee AppleSox

July 24-25-26 (F-Sa-Su), vs. Kamloops NorthPaws

July 28-29-30 (T-W-Th), vs. Port Angeles Lefties

August 3 (Mon), vs. SIBL All-Stars (non-league)

ROAD GAMES 2026

The HarbourCats visit the following teams -- Portland Pickles (May 29-30-31), Edmonton Riverhawks (June 9-10-11), Port Angeles Lefties (June 19-20-21), Nanaimo NightOwls (June 23, 25, July 1, and July 21-22-23), Kelowna Falcons (July 3-4-5), Kamloops NorthPaws (July 10-11-12), Bellingham Bells (July 31, August 1-2), Wenatchee AppleSox (Aug 3-4-5).

NOTE: SINGLE-GAME TICKETS, ALL-STAR GAME TICKETS and FLEX-PACK VOUCHER RENEWALS ARE NOT YET AVAILABLE. We are finalizing a few logistics and dates and building the 2026 ticketing system and anticipate all those to go on sale in the next few weeks.

Season ticket memberships and 12-game flex packs (new for 2026!) are now on sale for the HarbourCats 2026 season at http://harbourcats.com/tickets. BE SURE TO LOCK IN YOUR SEASON TICKETS TODAY to get first right of refusal on your seats for the 2026 WCL All-Star game that will be played here in Victoria. These will be going on sale SOON!

Season tickets, 12-packs and team merchandise are also available at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street, Tuesday thru Friday, 10am-4pm.







