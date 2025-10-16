Four Returnees Signed by HarbourCats, Including All-Star Shepherd

Published on October 15, 2025 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, BC - It's the norm for players to want to run it back for another summer, and four such returning players have started the foundation for the 2026 Victoria HarbourCats -- headlined by a slugging DH/first baseman.

Logan Shepherd, a powerful right-handed hitter from Olympia, WA, will be back with the HarbourCats next summer. A product of Tacoma Community College and now at Mercer, he tied the franchise record for home runs in a season with eight last year, batting .345 and driving in 41 runs while being named to the West Coast League all-star game.

"Logan put up some serious numbers for us and wants to get even more out of the Victoria experience," said WCL veteran head coach Todd Haney, who will be in his sixth season leading the HarbourCats when May rolls around. "He was a leader, and these players announced today will help us continue with the culture we have established with this program."

Also signed:

C Dillon Lopez, St. Mary's, 5-10/200, San Antonio, TX

RHP Austin Lindsey, Hill JC, 6-1/180, Lufkin, TX

RHP Marcus Janovsky, UBC, 6-0/195, Surrey, BC

1B/DH Logan Shepherd, Mercer, 6-2/215, Olympia, WA

Lopez also put up all-star worthy numbers, if he'd been able to join the team earlier in the season -- .350 with 18 RBIs in 21 games, hitting three home runs and providing premium defence behind the plate.

Catcher Dillon Lopez (18), here celebrating after a walk-off hit in 2025, will return behind the dish for the 2026 season (Photo: Justin Morash).

Lindsey pitched in 13 games with 27 strikeouts in 24 innings of work, mostly out of the bullpen -- a high-leverage, dependable arm for Haney and the coaching staff. Janovsky, playing near his hometown of Surrey at UBC, was 2-1 while giving up 19 hits in 21.1 innings of work, with 19 strikeouts.

Right-hand pitcher Marcus Janovsky (centre), here celebrating after a clutch relief appearance in 2025, will return to the mound for the HarbourCats in 2026 (Photo: Justin Morash)

"We're proud of the development of these players and can't wait to welcome them back, with another year of experience under their belt," said Haney.

Season ticket memberships and 12-game flex packs (new for 2026!) are now on sale for the HarbourCats 2026 season at http://harbourcats.com/tickets. BE SURE TO LOCK IN YOUR SEASON TICKETS TODAY to get first right of refusal on your seats for the 2026 WCL All-Star game that will be played here in Victoria. These will be going on sale SOON!

Season tickets, 12-packs and team merchandise are also available at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street, Tuesday thru Friday, 10am-4pm.







West Coast League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.