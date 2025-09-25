HarbourCats Fall Indoor Youth Training Sessions Now Available

Published on September 25, 2025 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







The Victoria HarbourCats and the Edwards Family Training Centre (EFTC) are now taking individual bookings for our Fall 2025 indoor training sessions for both baseball and softball.

The "Offseason Academy", presented by The EFTC, is designed to keep athletes sharp, confident, and improving long after the final game of summer. Built for youth players who want to stay ahead of the competition, our Academy focuses not only on technical skill development but also on the physical conditioning that keeps athletes strong and game-ready.

With a lineup of specialized camps in areas such as hitting, analytics, and fastball skills, athletes can train with experienced coaches, benefit from professional-level technology like HitTrax, and build the habits that matter most during the offseason.

All sessions take place in the same professional training facility used by the HarbourCats and Victoria Golden Tide, giving players access to a proven environment for growth and performance.

2025 Fall Sessions Include:

Baseball, Advance Hitting Analytics, $159, Saturdays, 1:15-3:15, October 4 thru November 22. Ages 12-17

The Advanced HitTrax Analytics Hitting Camp is built for serious baseball athletes aged 12-17 who want to take a deeper dive into the analytics behind their swing. Led by Dexter Stoiber from the Victoria Golden Tide collegiate roster, this camp goes beyond basic mechanics to show players how to interpret advanced hitting data, identify areas for improvement, and make the small tweaks that translate into real results on the field.

Baseball, Foundations and Futures, $299, Saturdays, 9:00am- 1:00pm, October 4 thru November 22. Ages 8-11

Foundations & Futures" is a high-energy baseball camp for players aged 8-11. This camp delivers professional-grade instruction in a dynamic, fun environment. It's time to Train With Your Claws Out and carry your skills into next season.

Baseball, High Performance Prep, $225, Saturdays, 3:30-6:30pm, October 4 thru November 22. Ages 12-15.

High Performance Prep" is designed for players aged 12-15 who are ready to refine their skills and maintain peak form after summer. This camp delivers advanced instruction in a focused, competitive environment. It's time to Train With Your Claws Out and prepare for the season ahead.

Fastball / Softball, Offseason Advantage, $199, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 5-7pm, September 30 thru October 29. Ages 12-17

The Softball / Fastball Skills Camp is built for athletes aged 12-17 who want to strengthen every part of their game during the offseason. With trusted instruction from Maddie Kumala, one of the most respected coaches and players in the fastball community, this camp provides parents with the peace of mind that their athlete is learning in a structured, professional, and supportive environment.

There are limited spaces in each camp so don't delay. Register NOW!

Season tickets and 10-game flex packs are now on sale for the 2026 HarbourCats season at http://harbourcats.com/tickets. Lock in your season tickets today to get first right of refusal on your seats for the 2026 WCL All-Star game that will be played here in Victoria.

Season tickets, 10-packs and team merchandise are also available at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street, Tuesday thru Friday, 10am-4pm.







West Coast League Stories from September 25, 2025

HarbourCats Fall Indoor Youth Training Sessions Now Available - Victoria HabourCats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.