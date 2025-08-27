Where Are They Now?...2025 Alumni Update

VICTORIA, BC - With the recent news that 2024 HarbourCat Lucas Ramirez had been promoted to "High A" ball in the Los Angeles Angels organization, we felt it was time to give a quick run down on some of our former HarbourCats and where they are now in their pro careers.

In total, 32 former players were active in affiliated professional baseball in 2025, from Rookie ball right up to the MLB level.

MLB

Notable among the 32 players are our currently active MLB guys, including Nick Pivetta (2013)(San Diego), Nathan Lukes (2014) (Toronto), Andrew Vaughn (2017) (White Sox and Milwaukee), Cade Smith (2019)(Cleveland), and Chase Meidroth (2019)(White Sox).

Meidroth is our most recent MLB player, receiving a call up to the Chicago parent club earlier this season and briefly appearing in the same lineup a few times with Andrew Vaughn, before Vaughn was traded to the Brewers.

BEEN THERE DONE THAT....TRYING TO DO IT AGAIN!

In addition to our five active MLB players, three more have had their cup of coffee and are grinding away at the AAA level hoping to get there again. This includes Davis Wendzel (2017) who made his MLB debut in 2024 with Texas but is now with AAA Louisville in the Reds organization, Jack Neely (2019) who appeared for the Cubs in 2024 and is now at AAA Iowa, and finally Mr. HarbourCat himself Alex De Goti (2013-2015), who debuted in 2021 with Houston, but is now with AAA Round Rock in the Texas Rangers system.

KNOCKING ON THE DOOR

A few players have advanced to the AAA level this season and are knocking on the door and hoping for their MLB shot. This includes recently promoted Shane McGuire (2017) who is with AAA Las Vegas in the A's system, Harrison Spohn (2018-2019) who is with Jacksonville in the Miami Marlins system and Carter Loewen (2018) who is with El Paso in the Padres system.

AJ Lewis (2018) had also advance to AAA Albuquerque in the Rockies' system, but moved into a front office position with the Chicago Cubs in 2025.

GRINDING AWAY IN DOUBLE A

Players working hard and climbing the ladder at the AA level include AJ Block (2017) and Joe Redfield (2022) who are both with Rocket City in the Los Angeles Angels system, Travis Kuhn (2017) who is with Erie in the Tiger's system, Indigo Diaz (2017) with Somerset in the Yankees system, Wyatt Young (2016) with Binghamton in the Mets system, and Caleb Ricketts (2018) with Reading in the Phillies system.

Rowdy Jordan (2018) had also advanced to AA Corpus Christi in the Mets system but announced his retirement in 2025. Adam McKillican is also with AA Hartford in the Rockies system but was on full season IR in 2025 recovering from Tommy John surgery.

2024 HarbourCat Lucas Ramirez was recently moved to High A Tri-City in the Angels system after time in Rookie ball and with Team Brazil (Photo: Christian J. Stewart).

THE 'A's" ARE JUST GETTING STARTED

Ten former players spent time in single A ball this season (either short-season A or high A), the most notable among these being Dakota Hawkins (2019) who finished the year with Brooklyn, but also had stints at the AA and AAA level in the Met's system. Another 2023 free agent Noah Takacs (2022) is with Bradenton in the Pirates system.

Headlining our 2024 draft class is the aforementioned Ramirez, who is now with High A Tri-City in the Angels organization. Ryan Magdic (2023) is with High A Lansing in the A's system, Hunter Omlid (2019) is with High A Spokane in the Rockies system, Sean Heppner (2023) is with Lynchburg in the Guardians system, Connor Dykstra (2024) is with Modesto in the Mariners system, and Jesse Brown (2022-2023) is with Jupiter in the Marlin's system.

From our 2025 draft class, Nick Dumesnil (2023) has been assigned to Lakeland in the Tigers system, while Dallas Macias (2023) is with Augusta in the Braves system.

HEY ROOKIE!

Also just starting their path on the pro ladder and still with their Rookie League teams are Jagger Beck (2024) with the Florida Complex League Astros and Carson Latimer (2023) with the Arizona Complex League Reds.

MOVING ON

In addition to Rowdey Jordan and AJ Lewis who hung up their pro cleats in 2025, a number of other former HarbourCats enjoyed a few years of affiliated minor-pro ball before recently moving on to other things. Here are a few notables:

Nick Meyer (2015) - played six seasons in NY Mets and Tampa Bay organizations, making it to AAA before being released in 2024.

Jack Owen (2017) - The 2017 WCL Pitcher of the Year, played four seasons most with the Lansing Lugnuts before retiring in 2024.

Matt Clayton (2018-2019) - A 2023 free agent signing by Minnesota, played two seasons, all at the A/A+ level.

Dillon Larsen (2019) - Signed by Arizona as a free agent in 2022, played three seasons making it to AA Amarillo before being released.

Josh Gessner (2019) - Signed by the Phillies as a free agent in 2019, moved to Rangers organization where he went to High A Hickory in 2024 before retiring.

Luke Boyd (2017) - Drafted in 2021, played parts of three seasons in Padres system before moving to independent pro ball where he was still pitching for Winnipeg in 2025.

Kekai Rios (2017) - Drafted by Milwaukee in 2018, traded to Dodgers, then Blue Jays where he advanced to AAA Buffalo before being released in 2024.

Joe Record (2013) - perhaps our longest grinding minor leaguer, Record was drafted in 2017 by the Twins and eventually rose to AAA with Houston and ultimately Tampa in 2024 before moving to independent ball where he is still going, having pitched in the Mexican leagues in 2025.

