WCL and its teams raised over $500,000 in 2025

WCL teams annually give back to their communities.

In the spirit of the giving season, the West Coast League is thrilled to announce the combined charitable outreach from the League and its 17 teams in 2025.

Over $500,000 was generated via in-kind and monetary donations, a roughly 15% increase from a year ago. In addition, 50/50 raffles produced nearly $200,000 (CAD) more for local charities in Edmonton, Alberta; and Victoria and Nanaimo, British Columbia.

The WCL's charity work impacted all 17 teams' communities in the U.S. states of Oregon and Washington, as well as Canadian provinces Alberta and British Columbia.

This year's highlights include a Riverhawks Community Foundation gala dinner with Toronto Blue Jays legend Joe Carter that raised over $100,000 (CAD) for local baseball initiatives in Edmonton.

For the second consecutive year, the WCL All-Star Game and festivities were hosted by the Bellingham Bells. WCL All-Stars played alongside athletes from the Max Higbee Center, a nonprofit providing community-based recreation programs for youth and adults with developmental disabilities. Following the game, the Bells made a $21,000 donation to the Max Higbee Center on behalf of WCL teams.

In Oregon, the Corvallis Knights, Marion Berries and Portland Pickles are finding unique ways to impact their communities.

The Knights continued their One Step Closer to Home Initiative which donated $20 per stolen base to Community Outreach, Inc., a local organization helping individuals and families move from crisis to self-sufficiency.

Marion partnered with Family Building Blocks and helped raise over $6,000 from decorated trees during the holiday season. The Pickles are running the Proud to be Portland campaign raising money for their community.

"Our league is deeply committed," said Commissioner Rob Neyer, "to making a positive impact in our communities through dedicated outreach programs and charitable initiatives, as all our teams believe that supporting those around us is just as important as the games we play."

