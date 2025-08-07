Hawks Rally Late to Clinch Second Half

August 7, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Edmonton Riverhawks scored six runs in the final two innings to beat the Victoria HarbourCats 7-2, clinching the second half North Division title, and the #2 seed in the playoffs.

This result means that game one of the first-round playoffs will be played in Victoria on Friday, August 8, at 6:35 PM. Tickets are on sale now HERE. Game two, and a potential game three if necessary, will be played in Edmonton on Saturday and Sunday.

The visitors got off to a quick start when Kyle Yip hit a two-out single to bring Shiryu Sato home in the top of the first inning to make it 1-0.

Jack Johnson (Tulane), who was named one of the HarbourCats Players of the Year along with Tanner Beltowski (Westmont) yesterday, hit a no-doubt solo home run in the bottom of the first to level things up 1-1. From there, it was a pitchers' duel with former HarbourCat Mason Chamberlain on the bump for the Hawks and Carson Burks (Hill College) starting for the hosts. Burks threw three innings, giving up one run on five hits while striking out three.

He was replaced by Jack Finn, who produced 3-1/3 innings of shutout ball, striking out a season-high five batters.

After the Johnson home run, the Cats couldn't solve Chamberlain until the sixth inning when Kamana Nahaku (Hawaii) hit a double off the left field wall, which brought up Dillon Lopez (St. Mary's). The catcher has produced clutch hits all season, and tonight was no different, as he hit a single to left to bring Nahaku home and give his team their first lead of the night.

Dillon Dibrell (Rogers State U) replaced Finn in the seventh and inherited runners on second and third with one out. He struck out Trent Lenihan and got Yip to fly out, escaping the threat and holding onto the slim 2-1 lead.

The crowd of more than 2000 fans at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park was silenced in the top of the eighth when Stevie Waters hit a three-run home run off Dibrell to give the Hawks a 4-2 lead.

Yip hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth, and Waters drove in his fourth run of the night with an RBI single to make it 7-2, putting the game beyond doubt.

Tristin Thomas (West Texas A&M) recorded the final three outs in the ninth, striking out a pair.

After a hard-fought four-game series this week, these two teams are back at it when it matters most this weekend in the playoffs. Don't miss out on what is sure to be an incredible atmosphere Friday night at the ballpark as the WCL Playoffs return to Victoria.

