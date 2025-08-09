Palmer Dominates as Cats Force Decider

August 9, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

EDMONTON, A.B.- A three-run second inning proved to be the difference as the Victoria HarbourCats forced a series decider tomorrow afternoon, by beating the Edmonton Riverhawks, 3-1.

Peter Tassler (MSU Denver), making his first appearance of the playoffs, drove in two runs with a clutch single in the top of the second to give the visitors an early 2-0 lead. Tristan Buehring (Whitman College), who was moved up to the leadoff spot tonight, hit an RBI single to right field to plate Connor Ross (Cal Baptist) and increase his team's lead to 3-0.

Ryne Palmer (Cal Baptist) got the start for the Cats and produced exactly the type of start Todd Haney's team needed. The flame-throwing right-hander held the Hawks batters to no runs until the bottom of the fifth, when Kyle Yip drove in Shiryu Sato on a two-out RBI single to make it 3-1.

Palmer threw seven innings, a season-high, giving up just one run on five hits, while striking out three.

The Cats had opportunities to increase their lead, producing nine hits on the night, but couldn't find that clutch hit to drive their baserunners home.

Austin Lindsey (Hill College) replaced Palmer in the eighth inning to face the heart of the Hawks' lineup, and he gave up a lone single before getting out of the inning. The right-hander was back out for the save opportunity in the ninth inning and allowed the first two runners to reach, putting the tying run on first. With the pressure on, the Lufkin, Texas native struck out two and got Sato to fly out to right field to end the ballgame.

This sets up a winner-takes-all game three tomorrow afternoon in Edmonton. First pitch is at 1:05 PM local time, and 12:05 PM PST in Victoria. You can watch the game on HCats.tv.

The winner will advance to the North Division Finals that will be played against the winner of the Wenatchee AppleSox vs Bellingham Bells series.

