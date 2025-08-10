Cats Rally Falls Short, Hawks Win Series

August 10, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







EDMONTON, A.B.- The Victoria HarbourCats rallied late, scoring five runs in the ninth inning, but fell just short of a comeback as the Edmonton Riverhawks won 8-7 to advance to the North Division Final, ending the Cats' season.

The Riverhawks wasted no time this afternoon, scoring six runs in the opening frame. A wild pitch brought home the first run, which was followed by two more coming home when a ground ball snuck past Jack Johnson (Tulane U) at first base. RBI singles from Jaxon Fox and James Cote, along with an RBI groundout, gave the hosts a huge 6-0 lead early.

The Cats started to claw their way back in the fourth inning when Dillon Lopez (St. Mary's) and Jake Butler (George Mason) singled and found themselves in scoring position with two outs. On an 0-2 count, Isaiah Afework (TAMU-CC) split the left side of the infield to drive home both baserunners, cutting the Hawks' lead to 6-2.

Tyler Patrick (Fresno State) started for Victoria, and after the whirlwind first inning, he settled in and kept the Hawks at bay, completing six innings, allowing just one hit from the second to sixth innings, striking out four Hawks.

Garrett Villa (Angelo State) replaced Patrick and was one pitch away from escaping the seventh inning unscathed, but gave up a two-run single to Shiryu Sato, increasing the hosts' lead to 8-2. Villa pitched two innings, giving up those two runs while striking out three.

Hawks starter Myles Chamberlain, who got the win last Monday in Victoria, pitching six innings, was once again dominant tonight. He pitched into the ninth inning, but after surrendering three singles to load the bases, his night came to an end after 8-1/3 innings pitched.

Austin Egan was his replacement, but he hit the first two batters he faced, which brought home two runs for Victoria and cut the lead down to 8-4. Tristan Buehring (Whitman College) made it 8-5 on a sacrifice fly, which brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the form of Kamana Nahaku (Hawaii). He smacked a double down the left field line to score a pair and make it a one-run ballgame. Brandon Craven replaced Egan and hit the first batter he faced, bringing up Lopez with the tying run at second and the go-ahead run at first. The designated hitter flew out to right field to end the game as the Cats' comeback came up just short.

The Riverhawks will face the winner of tonight's game three between the Bellingham Bells and Wenatchee AppleSox with a place in the West Coast League Championship game on the line.

For the second season in a row, the Cats fell in the deciding game in the first round of the playoffs, after losing to the AppleSox in 2024.

Thank you to all the best fans in the WCL for their incredible support all season long. The countdown to opening day in 2026 is on, and Todd Haney's team will be more determined than ever to go all the way.

