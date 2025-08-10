AppleSox Force Game Three

August 10, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







A 13 inning effort by the 'Sox forces game three after the 7-6 win Saturday night against the Bellingham Bells.

Cade Martinez went 3-5 with an RBI to close the gap in the sixth. Adam Haight went 2-5 with a two RBI single to tie the game in the eighth.

Mitch Haythorn earned the win after tossing 3.2 innings giving up two runs on three hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Adam Haight came in relief pitching 4.1 with two hits, one run, and four K's. Jeter Schuerman closed the ninth with two walks and two strikeouts. Kanoa Morisaki pitched the rest of the game, throwing four innings while only giving up a hit and earning five punchouts.

Wenatchee got ahead early with one run in the first after a double by Haight brought home Izzy Madariaga. The Bells took a 5-1 lead until the sixth when the AppleSox snapped back with two runs of their own. The 'Sox took the lead in the ninth after a double by Kanoa Morisaki scored Noah Fields. However, Bellingham tied the game at 6-6 to bring the game to extra innings.

After three scoreless innings, the AppleSox got a run on the board after Theo Kim scored from an error at second. Morisaki then sent three-up three-down in the bottom of the 13th to close the ballgame.

The 'Sox look to take the series and advance to the North Division Championship Series Tuesday with a win Sunday night.







West Coast League Stories from August 10, 2025

AppleSox Force Game Three - Wenatchee AppleSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.