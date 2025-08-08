AppleSox Drop Playoff Opener to Bells

August 8, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

A comeback effort falls short in the opening game of the best of three playoff series as Wenatchee loses to Bellingham 7-6.

Cam Hoiland went 3-4 with a solo homer to lead off the ninth and bring Wenatchee within a run. Evan Cloyd went 2-4 with a two-run single in the seventh to make it a 7-5 game. Noah Fields went 1-4 with an RBI single to tie the game at 3-3 in the sixth.

Easton Brooks took the L after tossing 6.1 innings giving up four runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Garrett Hagy tossed a scoreless inning and gave up three walks.

Bellingham took a 3-0 lead through two innings. Wenatchee fought back with three runs in the 6th to tie it at 3-3. Brooks gave up a triple, an RBI double, and a two-run home run in the 7th to make it a 7-3 game. Wenatchee scored two in the seventh on Cloyd's single, and came within a run in the ninth but fell short.

Wenatchee has a chance to even the series in Game two of the best of three series at Bellingham at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

Last season, the 'Sox lost the opening game against the Bells on the road and won the next two games to advance to the North Division Championship series. sion Championship series.







