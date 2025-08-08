Playoffs Start Tonight

Tonight the 2025 West Coast League (WCL) playoffs open, featuring the defending champion, last year's runner-up, the League's most decorated team, a bunch of perennial title contenders ... and a first-year party crasher.

Seven of last year's eight playoff teams qualified this season, but they're joined by the League newcomer Marion Berries.

The Portland Pickles are back to defend their WCL title after winning the first half in the South Division and, earlier this week, breaking the League record with 43 wins.

The Pickles are led by Josh Schleichardt (committed to Oregon), who set League records for home runs (18) and RBI (64) as well as team records for hits (65), OPS (1.115), runs (62) and slugging percentage (.650).

Portland is matched up with the Berries in the Divisional Semifinals. Marion's Alexander Chavez (Loyola Marymount) tied for the League lead with six saves this summer, five of which came after Independence Day.

The Corvallis Knights, the most storied team in WCL history with 10 championships, are making their 18th consecutive postseason appearance after capturing the second-half crown in the South.

Brock Ketelsen (Stanford) is a player to watch for the Knights. He batted .328 with 27 RBI and led the WCL with 35 stolen bases. He also made six mound appearances and struck out 19 batters in just 8 2/3 innings.

The Knights will face the Bend Elks. Bend's Jace Miller (Oregon State) captured the WCL batting crown (.383), tied for the League lead with 14 doubles, and was one of only two players this season with at least 40 runs, 40 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

In the North, the Bellingham Bells won the first half to lock up the division's top seed. Bells pitchers led the WCL in ERA (3.34), opponent batting average (.222) and opponent slugging percentage (.282).

Devyn Hernandez (Cal State San Bernardino), Cal Young (Portland) and Preston Watkins (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) combined for 112 strikeouts in 107 innings.

Last year's North champions, the Wenatchee AppleSox, will be Belllingham's opponent. The AppleSox staff led the circuit with 457 strikeouts, with All-Star Mitch Haythorn (Northern Colorado) setting the pace.

Haythorn tied for the WCL lead with 54 strikeouts. He was third among qualifiers in ERA (3.33) and tied for fifth with 46 innings pitched.

After splitting a four-game series to close the regular season, the Edmonton Riverhawks and Victoria HarbourCats meet again in the other North Division semifinal.

The teams tied for the second-half title at 20-8, with the Riverhawks earning the No. 2 seed by winning six of nine meetings with the HarbourCats during the regular season.

Myles Chamberlain (U. of British Columbia) set an Edmonton record and led the WCL with seven wins. Tate Dearing (Reinhardt) tied for the League lead with six saves, which also set a Riverhawks record.

Victoria's Travis Beltowski (Westmont) batted .303 and is one of five players who batted .300 or better who also had at least 40 runs, 25 RBI, 10 stolen bases and a dozen extra-base hits.

Playoff Structure: Each matchup is a best-of-three series, with the lower seeds - Bend, Marion, Victoria and Wenatchee - hosting their series openers on Friday. The series then shift to the higher seeds' home field on Saturday, with potential third games scheduled for Sunday.

Following the first round, each division will play a single Divisional Championship Game, August 12. The winners of these games will advance to the WCL Championship, which is scheduled for August 14.

Fans can follow the action live on the West Coast League's livestreaming platform, or on the League's postseason scoreboard page throughout the playoffs.







