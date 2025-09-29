AppleSox Welcome New Coach Ian Sagdal

The Wenatchee AppleSox are thrilled to announce that Ian Sagdal has officially joined the coaching staff as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2026 season. A native of Wenatchee, Sagdal brings a wealth of playing experience from his collegiate and professional years to the 'Sox.

"Ian is an A+ hire for us," said AppleSox Head Coach Mitch Darlington. "His prior playing experience, not only at the Division 1 level but also professionally, will be a huge asset to our players. Ian being a Wenatchee local and former standout at Washington State was a huge factor in this hire. He knows the rich history of success with the AppleSox organization and will be the perfect fit for this coaching staff."

Born and raised in East Wenatchee, he excelled in youth leagues before going on to distinguish himself at the high school level. In his sophomore season, Sagdal batted an impressive .476 and was named All-Columbia Basin Big Nine First Team second baseman. As a senior, he kept the hot bat alive, hitting .435 and earning All-South Puget Sound League honorable mention as a shortstop. Sagdal also showed incredible success on the mound, throwing his first ever no-hitter.

"Ian was very determined that he was going to be a professional baseball player," stated his high school coach, Brandon Schmitten. "He worked relentlessly all the time and was one of the hardest workers I've been around. When he first joined the team, he was small, but in his sophomore and junior seasons, he worked through an eight-inch growth spurt and became a beast. The thing I remember the most about Ian was that he was a great shortstop and hitter, but you could really see his grit and determination on the mound, where he eventually became our #1 starter."

After graduating in 2011, Sagdal decided to stay in state and play for the Washington State Cougars for four years. At WSU, he established himself as a key infielder and a consistent presence in the lineup. Sagdal was thrown right into the lineup once joining, as he had 50 starts his freshman year. As a sophomore, he batted .253 with 23 hits, three of which were triples, which tied for the most on the team. In his junior season, Sagdal established himself not only in the field and at the plate but also on the basepaths, where he was a perfect five-for-five in stolen bases.

However, his senior year, in particular, was marked by standout performance. Sagdal led the Cougars in batting average (.298), home runs (6), RBIs (34), doubles (13), runs scored (35), and stolen bases (13), becoming the first player in over two decades to lead the team in all of those categories. He also tied for second in the PAC-12 conference for triples (5) and was ninth in slugging percentage (.498). Sagdal bounced around the infield in his time with WSU, playing every position, but settled in at second base as a senior, where he earned All-PAC-12 Conference honorable mention.

Following the conclusion of his senior season, Sagdal got the call to the Big Leagues in the 16th round of the 2015 MLB Draft, as the Washington Nationals selected him as the 494th overall pick. He spent six years in the minors, advancing as high as the Double-A level with the Harrisburg Senators. During his time with the Senators, Sagdal played alongside notable Major League players like Trea Turner and Anthony Rendon. Through his six years in the minors, Sagdal batted .277 with 556 hits, earning three MiLB Organization All-Star Awards.

After his rookie contract expired, Sagdal decided to continue playing ball and joined the Winnipeg Goldeyes in the American Association. After having a successful season there, batting .317, he moved onto a winter league team called the Mayos de Navojoa in the Mexican Pacific Winter League, where he would play his last season of baseball.

When he retired, Sagdal took a three-year break from the game, but it didn't last long, as he got the itch to come back to baseball after coaching an 11u team in Woodinville. After that, he was hooked and quickly became a part of the Edmonds Community College coaching staff, where he currently serves as an assistant coach. When he's not coaching, Sagdal is spending time with his wife, Hailey, and their corgi, Rally.

Reflecting on his new role, Sagdal expressed his excitement: "I can't wait to be around that home park. I have so many fond memories of watching the games and collecting foul balls so that I can use them for my own batting practice. Every time I'm back there, I find there's something about that field and that crowd that just gives you goosebumps. And I'm just so happy that Mitch Darlington is trusting me and bringing me in to continue to put championship product on that field."

Sagdal will join assistant coaches Xander Orejudos and Quincy Vassar on head coach Mitch Darlington's staff. Darlington is now entering his fifth year as head coach with Wenatchee and looks to bring another playoff run back to the 'Sox. He looks forward to another year at Paul Thomas, the ballpark atmosphere, and the fans.







