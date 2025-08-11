AppleSox Season Comes to a Close

August 11, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

The AppleSox's season comes to an end after a 4-3 loss in extras against the Bellingham Bells Sunday night.

Evan Cloyd went 2-4 and scored twice in the ballgame. JeeHee Lee went 1-3 with an RBI to give Wenatchee the lead in the fourth.

Karsten Sweum returned to the 'Sox for the start, tossing three innings with a hit, two walks, and three strikeouts. Dylan Schlenger came in relief, pitching four innings and giving up two runs on three hits, one walk, and three punch-outs. Cam Hoiland came in the eight, throwing 2.1 innings with one run, three hits, and two walks. Garet Hagy was charged with the loss after surrendering a walkoff single in the tenth; he pitched a third inning with two hits and a run given up.

Wenatchee took a 2-0 lead in the fourth after Izzy Madariaga and Cloyd scored. However, Bellingham tied it after earning two runs of their own in the eighth. After the bases were loaded in the ninth, Davis D'Errico was hit by a pitch to put the 'Sox up a run. Bellingham then tied it with a sac fly to take the game to extras.

After the AppleSox bats went down in order in the top of the tenth, Bellingham walked the game off with an RBI single, bringing the game to the final score.

Bellingham took game one of the series 7-6 in Wenatchee Friday evening, but the 'Sox forced a game three after a 7-6 win Saturday night. With the loss Sunday, Wenatchee's season comes to a close.

The AppleSox will return next summer for another season of WCL baseball.







