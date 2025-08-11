Hemmerling and Cloyd receive honors
August 11, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL) News Release
Monday morning, West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer announced the Baker Tilly WCL Pitcher and Player of the Week.
This week, Edmonton Riverhawks right-hander Reece Hemmerling (USC Upstate) and Wenatchee AppleSox infielder Evan Cloyd (Cal State Bakersfield) earned the honors.
Hemmerling was outstanding in Game 1 of Edmonton's divisional semifinal series against the Victoria HarbourCats.
The Beaumont, Alberta native carried a shutout into the ninth inning and finished with a four-hitter in a 6-1 victory. He struck out five, walked one and threw 65 of his 99 pitches for strikes.
Cloyd batted .519 (14-for-27) over the final three regular season games (at Kelowna) and the three-game North Division playoff series against the Bellingham Bells.
He collected multiple hits in all six games, including a pair of three-hit efforts. Cloyd recorded three doubles, six RBI, seven runs and three stolen bases.
