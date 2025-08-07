Luna's Heroics Walk-Off Raptors to Close out 2025

YAKIMA, Washington - Greg Luna stepped up to the plate with runners at the corners and nobody out in the bottom of the 10th inning Wednesday with one goal in mind, get the bunt down and win the game. What followed was a slow dribbling baseball up the first base line shoveled home by Ridgefield Raptors pitcher Dylan Richardson late, scoring Brodie Geoghagan and securing an 8-7 victory to close the book on the 2025 season.

"My job was to go up there and execute a bunt," Luna said. "I executed it, it was a good way to end it."

The contest went back-and-forth most of the night, but the Pippins shifted the momentum in the bottom of the fourth inning, sending eight batters to the plate. Garren Gooler, Dillon Anderson, Luna, and Zech Samayoa all reached safely without the benefit of a hit, setting up the middle of the Pippins' order to flip a 4-2 game for the Raptors around to a 6-4 game for the Pippins. Jack Varney executed a sacrifice bunt to score Luna after a wild pitch scored Gooler and Anderson, and the crowd got into Ethan Buckley's RBI double to put the cherry on top of the big offensive frame.

Ridgefield scored in the first inning for the second time this series to jump out in front early. Taylor Takata benefited from an error at second base by Luna before Cooper Whitton continued his dominance at The Orchard with his second home run of the series, putting Ridgefield up 2-0. Whitton ended his season on a 13-for-16 tear with two home runs, a triple, and five doubles during this three-game stretch.

Yakima Valley responded to the Raptors' early offense with two runs of its own. Luna walked and Samayoa made it to first base on a fielder's choice before Jack Varney singled to load the bases. With two outs, Sam Moore stroked a single to right field, tying the game.

JJ Martinson picks up the win, tossing the final 1.2 innings of the Pippins' season, including the extra frame, stranding a pair of runners to preserve the tie. Richardson suffers the loss, his third of the season out of the Ridgefield bullpen.

The Pippins snap a five-game losing streak to end the season 14-40 and 7-20 in the second half. Ridgefield loses its third game on an opponent's fireworks night to fall to 24-30 and 12-15 in the second half.

A sentiment likely shared by many Pippins this summer, Luna reflected following the game, "I faced adversity, but overall, it was a good summer experience. In the end, that's all that matters."

