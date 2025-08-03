Black Bears Bang Home Big Number to Beat Pippins

August 3, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







LONGVIEW, Washington - Like it has for most of the season, the big number on defense came back to haunt the Yakima Valley Pippins on Saturday night, suffering a 12-4 loss to the Cowlitz Black Bears. The Pippins scored in four of the first five innings but allowed an eight-run inning on defense to fall behind early in the game.

Cowlitz clicked on offense in the bottom of the second inning. The first five Black Bear batters reached safely on four hits and a hit-by-pitch against Pippins' starter JJ Martinson, highlighted by an RBI single by Luke Kovac and a two-RBI single by Holt Williams to give Cowlitz a 3-2 lead. Martinson earned the first out of the inning on a sacrifice bunt dropped down by Branson Castleberry before walking Brayden Oram and Liam Barrett to bring home a run and re-load the bases. The ninth hitter of the inning, Martin Serrano, cranked a two-RBI single of his own to give the Black Bears more insurance before Gavin Poffenroth, Cowlitz's lone all-star, brought in an eighth run with the sixth single of the inning. Martinson picked up a strikeout and a groundout to retire the side with Cowlitz leading 8-2.

The Black Bears scored single runs in the third, sixth, seventh, and eighth innings. In the eighth, Williams picked up his fourth hit of the night on his first double of the season to bring home Indy Anderson, giving the Black Bears a 12-4 lead.

The Pippins plated runs in the first two frames thanks to doubles by Jack Varney and Sam Moore. Yakima Valley was held scoreless by Matthew Sherwood in the third inning before getting back on the board in the fourth inning. Nolan Rowe had an impressive night of his own, picking up his first of three singles to lead off the frame. With one out, Garren Gooler drove a single up the middle to bring home Rowe, pulling the Pipps within six runs, 9-3.

Yakima Valley pulled within five runs in the top of the fifth inning, cashing in a leadoff walk by Brodie Geoghagan on Rowe's second hit of the game. Rowe was then thrown out at second base attempting to advance an extra 90 feet on the throw home from center field, but the score was 9-4.

Black Bears' starter Matthew Sherwood looked impressive in his second outing against the Pippins this season. Sherwood tossed six innings, giving up eight runs, also striking out eight Pippins en route to his second victory of the season. Martinson suffers the loss, dropping to 0-1 following his debut with the Pippins.

Yakima Valley falls to 13-37 this summer with a 6-17 mark in the second half of the season. Cowlitz improves to 11-13 in the second half and 18-32 this summer.

The series finale and Yakima Valley's final road game of the season is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Sunday. The game was originally scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch, but with Cowlitz celebrating its final game at David Story field in franchise history, the start time was pushed back.

The Pippins return home on Monday for the final series of the season against the Ridgefield Raptors. Monday is "Strike Out Hunger" night, presented by FredMeyer. Fans who donate two or more non-perishable boxed or canned food items at the gate will receive discounted tickets. The series also features Lucky $2 Tuesday and Fan Appreciation Night on Wednesday, with a Scott. T Pippin bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans and postgame fireworks to celebrate Pippins fans this season. Tickets for all three games can be purchased at www.pippinsbaseball.com/tickets, the only official ticketing link of the Yakima Valley Pippins.







West Coast League Stories from August 3, 2025

Black Bears Bang Home Big Number to Beat Pippins - Yakima Valley Pippins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.