Pippins' Road Slate Ends with 15-6 Loss

August 4, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







LONGVIEW, Washington - David Story Field's run as the home ballpark for the Cowlitz Black Bears came to an end on Sunday, as the Black Bears scored one run for every season they spent as the summer tenants, defeating the Yakima Valley Pippins 15-6. The Pipps outhit the Black Bears, but a shorthanded Yakima Valley bullpen could not hold off the Cowlitz offense.

The Black Bears sent 12 hitters to the plate in the fourth inning, jumping to a commanding 9-2 lead over Yakima Valley. Pippins' starter Connor Batzer, pitching on just three days of rest following a seven-inning gem on Thursday, hit the leadoff batter Holt Williams and allowed a double to JR Starr before picking up his fifth and final strikeout for the first out of the inning. The top of the Cowlitz order picked up three consecutive hits to bring home three runs before Batzer got the second out of the frame. Batzer would allow a fifth hit in the inning before exiting the game.

Payton Hanly, who pitched in Saturday's game, walked the ninth batter of the inning, Chris Parkin, before hitting Williams with the bases loaded to bring in a fifth run. Starr hit next, drawing a walk to push across another run for the Black Bears. Hanly struck out Rylan Taguchi to end the frame, but the damage was done, and the Black Bears did not look back.

Cowlitz scored three more runs in the next inning, sending eight men to the plate. Hanly started the frame walking four straight batters, bringing home one run. Quinn Stewart started to mop up the mess, striking out Indy Anderson for the first out of the frame. Parkin hit next, reaching safely and driving home a run on a dropped ball at first base, the Pippins' second of three errors in the game. A fielder's choice by Williams brought home the third run, giving the Black Bears a 12-2 advantage.

Cowlitz scored three more runs before the final out, all against Koshi Arai, the fourth and final pitcher used by Yakima Valley. Arai threw the final three innings, giving up four hits on three walks and two strikeouts.

The Pippins scored two runs in the third, seventh, and ninth innings. Despite the 15-6 final score, the Pipps outhit the Black Bears 14 to 13 behind three-hit performances by Jack Varney and Zech Samayoa. Varney went 3-5 with three singles, scoring two runs and driving home Samayoa in the third inning. Samayoa picked up singles in the first, fourth, and sixth innings, drawing two walks to remain a perfect 3-3 on the night. Ethan Buckley and Sam Moore both chipped in two-hit performances, with Buckley scoring once following a double and Moore picking up two RBI.

Andrew Miller picks up the win in relief of Hudson Aber, improving to 1-0 following his Cowlitz-debut 1.2 innings pitched and allowing three hits. Batzer falls to 2-5 after allowing nine runs on nine hits, and only one walk.

Cowlitz closes a 15-year chapter of its franchise history 12-13 in the second half and 19-32 this summer. The Black Bears went 11-16 at David Story Field in the final season it will be used for West Coast League baseball. Cowlitz wraps up the regular season with three games at Vince Genna Stadium against the Bend Elks this week.

Yakima Valley ends its road slate 4-23 this season. The Pippins fall to 6-18 in the second half and 13-38 in the regular season.

The Pippins finish the 2025 regular season with three games at The Orchard against the Ridgefield Raptors this week. Monday is Strike Out Hunger night, presented by FredMeyer. Fans who donate two or more non-perishable boxed or canned food items at the front gate will receive discounted reserved tickets. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday is Lucky $2 Tuesday, presented by the Washington's Lottery, with the first 100 fans receiving a $2 off coupon for Pippins concessions. Select menu items will also be $2 off. The game will also start at 6:35 p.m.

The season wraps up on Wednesday with Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Valley Mall. The first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a Scott T. Pippin bobblehead, and postgame fireworks will follow the 7:05 p.m. contest.

Tickets for all three home games are on sale at www.pippinsbaseball.com/tickets, the only official ticketing link of the Yakima Valley Pippins.







