Hawks Blow out Cats in Game One of Doubleheader

August 4, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, B.C. - In the first game of today's doubleheader, it was the Edmonton Riverhawks who came out on top, beating the Victoria HarbourCats 10-1.

The Hawks loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the first, but Cats starter Clayton Broeder (Angelo State) struck out three in a row to escape the jam.

The game remained scoreless into the third when once again the visitors loaded the bases and this time cashed in when Broeder walked Trent Lenihan, giving the Hawks their first run of the game. Ben Hewitt (Ottawa U) replaced Broeder and was one strike away from escaping the jam and keeping the score at 1-0, but instead walked in another run. He then gave up a three-run double to Stevie Waters to give Edmonton a big 5-0 lead.

Broeder struck out six batters over his 2-1/3 innings of work but struggled with control, walking five.

Edmonton continued to pile on the runs, putting up four more in the fourth inning. A sac fly and wild pitch brought home a pair before Jason Green crushed a two-run home run over the right field fence to extend the lead to 9-0.

The visitors added one more in the top of the sixth inning when Green drove in his third run of the game with an RBI double, pushing the lead to 10-0.

The HarbourCats finally got on the board when Jake Butler (George Mason) drove home Garrett Brooks (St. Mary's) with an RBI single.

Victoria native Myles Chamberlain started for the Riverhawks and went six innings, giving up one run on six hits while striking out four to record his West Coast League-leading seventh win of the campaign.

Jake Finkelstein (USAO) replaced Hewitt after the big righty gave up six runs over 1-2/3 innings. The Richmond, BC native matched his season-high, throwing three innings and giving up one run on three hits.

Lucas Webber-Kitching pitched the seventh inning for the Hawks to close out the 10-1 win.

The Riverhawks need one more win to clinch the second-half title. As for the HarbourCats, they will need to win the next three games in this series to earn the second-half crown and first-round home-field advantage in the playoffs that comes with it.

Game two starts shortly with Ryne Palmer (Cal Baptist) on the bump for the hosts. General admission tickets are still available at the gate!

