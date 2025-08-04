Sato and Glassco earn accolades

Monday morning, West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer announced the Baker Tilly WCL Player and Pitcher of the Week.

This week, Portland Pickles infielder Bryson Glassco (Oregon State) and Port Angeles Lefties right-hander Takuma Sato (Mt. Hood CC) garnered the honors.

Glassco batted .419 (13-for-31) with four home runs and 17 RBI against the Bend Elks and Marion Berries, two postseason teams.

The Sparks, Nevada native added two doubles, 11 runs and 1.643 OPS.

On the mound, Sato was dominant in a 5-1 victory over the playoff bound Victoria HarbourCats, August 1.

He went the distance, firing a two-hitter while striking out 12. In just his third start of the season, Sato threw 68 of his 107 pitches for strikes and recorded the fifth complete game by any WCL pitcher this summer.







