AppleSox Drop Rubber Match to Bells

August 4, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Wenatchee drops the rubber match of the three-game series against Bellingham with a final score of 10-5.

Cade Martinez had a triple, a double, and an RBI in a 3-4 effort, Izzy Madriaga went 2-4 with a triple and an RBI,and Evan Cloyd went 2-3 with an RBI.

Ryan Kucy took the loss after tossing just a third of an inning giving up four runs on two hits with two walks. Garrett Hagy went 4.1 innings giving up just one run on four hits with a strikeout.

Martinez's double in the fourth put the 'Sox on the board in the fourth and made it a 2-1 game.

Evan Cloyd's RBI single in the sixth tied it at 3-3. Wenatchee gave up seven runs in the 8th and could not overcome the deficit.

Wenatchee did clinch the playoffs with a win in the middle game of the series last night. They will enter as a wild card and play 6:35 p.m. at home Friday against an opponent yet to be determined.







