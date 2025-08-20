Five HarbourCats Make 2024 "All WCL" Team

Victoria, BC - The Victoria HarbourCats are extremely pleased to announce the following players have been named to the 2025 "All WCL" team:

Starting Pitcher, Tommy Bridges (First Team)

Designated Hitter, Logan Shepherd (First Team)

Shortstop, Tanner Beltowski (Honourable Mention)

Starting Pitcher, Logan Rumberg (Honourable Mention)

Relief Pitcher, Austin Lindsey (Honourable Mention).

The HarbourCats were among seven of the 17 WCL teams that had five or more players named to the First Team, Second Team and Honorable mentions, with the Portland Pickles leading the way with 11 players. Bellingham led the way in the North Division with eight players selected.

Bridges was lights out on the mound for the HarbourCats this season and was selected to the midseason All-Star Game thanks to his 1.83 ERA in his nine appearances, all starts. In that time, he pitched 39.1 innings, striking out 37 and walking only seven.

Shepherd was an offensive catalyst in 2025, hitting .345 with 41 RBI and eight home runs, tying the HarbourCats franchise record. He also added 28 walks to the mix and had an OPS of 1.039.

Beltowski was a pleasant surprise for the HarbourCats, originally intended to be a start of the year fill-in player, but he earned himself a regular spot and an All-Star game selection thanks to his .303 batting average, 27 RBI, three home runs and 32 walks. He was also second on the team in runs scored with 44.

Rumberg made seven appearances on the season, all starts, and amassed a 2-3 record with a 3.64 ERA in 29.2 innings of work. He struck out 35 and walked only 11. His most notable appearance was his last, going seven complete innings in a 13-8 win over Wenatchee.

Lindsey was a consistent arm out of the bullpen for the 'Cats, appearing in 13 games and earning a 2-1 record with two saves and a 4.12 ERA. He also pitched two innings of scoreless relief in Victoria's 3-1 playoff win in Edmonton, striking out three to earn the save.

