All-WCL Teams Announced
Published on August 19, 2025 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release
Tuesday afternoon, West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer announced the 2025 All - WCL teams.
The South champion Portland Pickles lead the way with 11 selections (five first - team honors), highlighted by 2025 WCL Most Valuable Player Josh Schleichardt. The University of Oregon transfer commit set WCL records with 18 home runs and 64 RBI.
The 2025 WCL champion Bellingham Bells feature three players on the first team, including third baseman Nate Kirkpatrick (VCU). His homer in the Championship Game sparked the Bells' victory over Portland. Bellingham has eight selections overall, trailing only Portland and the Corvallis Knights (10).
The first-year Marion Berries also boast three first-team awards. Their list includes closer Alexander Chavez (Loyola Marymount), who tied for the League lead with six saves.
Brock Ketelsen (Stanford), who led the WCL with 35 stolen bases, is one of two Knights selected for the first team.
Other league leaders named to the first team include 2025 WCL Pitcher of the Year Gio de Graauw (0.94 ERA) from the Kelowna Falcons (Newman University), Edmonton (University of British Columbia) reliever Myles Chamberlain (seven wins) and Bend (Oregon State) outfielder Jace Miller (.383 batting average).
ALL-WCL FIRST TEAM
SP - Tommy Bridges, Victoria HarbourCats
SP - Gio de Graauw, Kelowna Falcons
SP - Devyn Hernandez, Bellingham Bells
SP - Dylan Smith, Portland Pickles
SP - Steven Verespey, Marion Berries
RP - Myles Chamberlain, Edmonton Riverhawks
RP - Alexander Chavez, Marion Berries
RP - Ryder Edwards, Portland Pickles
RP - Colt Peterson, Bellingham Bells
RP - Carter Speights, Portland Pickles
C - Bryce Hubbard, Marion Berries
1B - Josh Schleichardt, Portland Pickles
2B - Thomas Ferroggiaro, Corvallis Knights
3B - Nate Kirkpatrick, Bellingham Bells
SS - Andrew Estrella, Ridgefield Raptors
OF - Noah Karliner, Ridgefield Raptors
OF - Brock Ketelsen, Corvallis Knights
OF - Jace Miller, Bend Elks
DH - Logan Shepherd, Victoria HarbourCats
MP - Bryson Glassco, Portland Pickles
ALL-WCL SECOND TEAM
SP - Max Fraser, Ridgefield Raptors
SP - Zach Johnson, Corvallis Knights
SP - Ari Kligman, Portland Pickles
SP - Trevor Moore, Bellingham Bells
SP - Erik Puodziunas, Bend Elks
RP - Van Froling, Corvallis Knights
RP - Simon Lemke, Bend Elks
RP - Evan McGuire, Portland Pickles
RP - Kolby Solomon, Walla Walla Sweets
RP - Mac Zawitoski, Corvallis Knights
C - Jason Green, Edmonton Riverhawks
1B - Trent Lenihan, Edmonton Riverhawks
2B - Cooper Mullens, Springfield Drifters
3B - Paul Vazquez, Marion Berries
SS - Joey Wright, Portland Pickles
OF - Tony Otis, Portland Pickles
OF - Brock Sell, Bellingham Bells
OF - Max Stagg, Edmonton Riverhawks
DH - Luis Castillo, Portland Pickles
MP - Dominic Cadiz, Walla Walla Sweets
ALL-WCL HONORABLE MENTION
Bellingham Bells: RP Will Franklin, MP Andrew Lamb, SP Cal Young
Bend Elks: 1B Easton Amundson, MP Makoa Sniffen
Corvallis Knights: SP Chase Olson, C Xavier Rios, 3B Maddox Riske, SP J'Shawn Unger, SS Blake Wilson
Cowlitz Black Bears: OF Gavin Poffenroth
Edmonton Riverhawks: SP Riley Barrett, SP Reece Hemmerling, DH Kyle Yip
Kamloops NorthPaws: RP Julio Garcia, MP Joey Rico
Marion Berries: OF Danny Wideman
Nanaimo NightOwls: 1B Jacob Hayes, 2B Talan Zenk
Port Angeles Lefties: SP Garrett Holpuch
Portland Pickles: RP Nick Bacura
Ridgefield Raptors: RP Michael Hoefgen
Springfield Drifters: OF Jack Brooks
Victoria HarbourCats: SS Tanner Beltowski, RP Austin Lindsey, SP Logan Rumberg
Wenatchee AppleSox: SP Mitch Haythorn, OF Jehee Lee, 3B Cade Martinez
Yakima Valley Pippins: RP Pearson Pollard
Awards Schedule
August 18: MVP and Pitcher of the Year Awards
August 19: All-WCL Team
August 20: Coach, Umpire, and Sportsmanship Awards
August 21: Executive, Broadcaster, and Scorekeeper Awards
August 22: Top Prospect and Final Spotlight
West Coast League Stories from August 19, 2025
- Five HarbourCats Make 2024 "All WCL" Team - Victoria HabourCats
- All-WCL Teams Announced - WCL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.