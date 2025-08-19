All-WCL Teams Announced

Tuesday afternoon, West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer announced the 2025 All - WCL teams.

The South champion Portland Pickles lead the way with 11 selections (five first - team honors), highlighted by 2025 WCL Most Valuable Player Josh Schleichardt. The University of Oregon transfer commit set WCL records with 18 home runs and 64 RBI.

The 2025 WCL champion Bellingham Bells feature three players on the first team, including third baseman Nate Kirkpatrick (VCU). His homer in the Championship Game sparked the Bells' victory over Portland. Bellingham has eight selections overall, trailing only Portland and the Corvallis Knights (10).

The first-year Marion Berries also boast three first-team awards. Their list includes closer Alexander Chavez (Loyola Marymount), who tied for the League lead with six saves.

Brock Ketelsen (Stanford), who led the WCL with 35 stolen bases, is one of two Knights selected for the first team.

Other league leaders named to the first team include 2025 WCL Pitcher of the Year Gio de Graauw (0.94 ERA) from the Kelowna Falcons (Newman University), Edmonton (University of British Columbia) reliever Myles Chamberlain (seven wins) and Bend (Oregon State) outfielder Jace Miller (.383 batting average).

ALL-WCL FIRST TEAM

SP - Tommy Bridges, Victoria HarbourCats

SP - Gio de Graauw, Kelowna Falcons

SP - Devyn Hernandez, Bellingham Bells

SP - Dylan Smith, Portland Pickles

SP - Steven Verespey, Marion Berries

RP - Myles Chamberlain, Edmonton Riverhawks

RP - Alexander Chavez, Marion Berries

RP - Ryder Edwards, Portland Pickles

RP - Colt Peterson, Bellingham Bells

RP - Carter Speights, Portland Pickles

C - Bryce Hubbard, Marion Berries

1B - Josh Schleichardt, Portland Pickles

2B - Thomas Ferroggiaro, Corvallis Knights

3B - Nate Kirkpatrick, Bellingham Bells

SS - Andrew Estrella, Ridgefield Raptors

OF - Noah Karliner, Ridgefield Raptors

OF - Brock Ketelsen, Corvallis Knights

OF - Jace Miller, Bend Elks

DH - Logan Shepherd, Victoria HarbourCats

MP - Bryson Glassco, Portland Pickles

ALL-WCL SECOND TEAM

SP - Max Fraser, Ridgefield Raptors

SP - Zach Johnson, Corvallis Knights

SP - Ari Kligman, Portland Pickles

SP - Trevor Moore, Bellingham Bells

SP - Erik Puodziunas, Bend Elks

RP - Van Froling, Corvallis Knights

RP - Simon Lemke, Bend Elks

RP - Evan McGuire, Portland Pickles

RP - Kolby Solomon, Walla Walla Sweets

RP - Mac Zawitoski, Corvallis Knights

C - Jason Green, Edmonton Riverhawks

1B - Trent Lenihan, Edmonton Riverhawks

2B - Cooper Mullens, Springfield Drifters

3B - Paul Vazquez, Marion Berries

SS - Joey Wright, Portland Pickles

OF - Tony Otis, Portland Pickles

OF - Brock Sell, Bellingham Bells

OF - Max Stagg, Edmonton Riverhawks

DH - Luis Castillo, Portland Pickles

MP - Dominic Cadiz, Walla Walla Sweets

ALL-WCL HONORABLE MENTION

Bellingham Bells: RP Will Franklin, MP Andrew Lamb, SP Cal Young

Bend Elks: 1B Easton Amundson, MP Makoa Sniffen

Corvallis Knights: SP Chase Olson, C Xavier Rios, 3B Maddox Riske, SP J'Shawn Unger, SS Blake Wilson

Cowlitz Black Bears: OF Gavin Poffenroth

Edmonton Riverhawks: SP Riley Barrett, SP Reece Hemmerling, DH Kyle Yip

Kamloops NorthPaws: RP Julio Garcia, MP Joey Rico

Marion Berries: OF Danny Wideman

Nanaimo NightOwls: 1B Jacob Hayes, 2B Talan Zenk

Port Angeles Lefties: SP Garrett Holpuch

Portland Pickles: RP Nick Bacura

Ridgefield Raptors: RP Michael Hoefgen

Springfield Drifters: OF Jack Brooks

Victoria HarbourCats: SS Tanner Beltowski, RP Austin Lindsey, SP Logan Rumberg

Wenatchee AppleSox: SP Mitch Haythorn, OF Jehee Lee, 3B Cade Martinez

Yakima Valley Pippins: RP Pearson Pollard

Awards Schedule

August 18: MVP and Pitcher of the Year Awards

August 19: All-WCL Team

August 20: Coach, Umpire, and Sportsmanship Awards

August 21: Executive, Broadcaster, and Scorekeeper Awards

