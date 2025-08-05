Raptors Preserve Bullpen, Drop Pippins by Ten

YAKIMA, Washington - The Ridgefield Raptors rode starting pitcher Austin Sheldon to a 12-2 complete-game victory over the Yakima Valley Pippins on Monday night. Sheldon tossed 114 pitches to lock down the Raptors' first complete game of the season. The Raptors supported the starter with 12 runs on 13 hits, scoring in four of the final five innings.

Following a three-run outburst in the top of the fifth inning to take the lead, the Raptors sent all nine hitters to the plate to score four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Dylan Wallblom induced a groundout to Greg Luna at second base for the first out. Ridgefield responded with three straight singles, loading the bases. The catcher, Jake Lockwood, drew a walk to bring home Ryan Camacho, giving the Raptors a 4-1 advantage. An infield fly earned Wallblom the second out of the frame, but two more singles brought home the remaining three runs, extending the Ridgefield lead to six.

The Raptors continued to bruise the Pippins' bullpen at the end of the game. Andrew Fox allowed three runs on two doubles in the top of the eighth, and Takeshi Malady gave up two runs in the top of the ninth. Taylor Takata walked ahead of Cooper Whitton's RBI triple, falling a home run short of the cycle.

Yakima Valley scored one run in the third and sixth innings. Ethan Hogan scored from second base after Brodie Geoghagan reached on an error in the third. Three frames later, Greg Luna made his way around the bases after being hit by the first pitch of the inning on an RBI single by Ethan Buckley.

Sheldon earns the win following the complete game to improve to 2-4 this summer. Kale Hammer falls to 0-1 after his first start of the season.

Ridgefield extends its winning streak to four games following a sweep of the Walla Walla Sweets. The Raptors are 11-14 in the second half and 23-29 this summer. Yakima Valley drops its fourth straight game, now 6-19 in the second half and 13-39 overall this summer.

Game two of the series is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. It will be "Lucky $2 Tuesday" at The Orchard, with featured concessions $2 off.

The 2025 season will wrap on Wednesday with Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Valley Mall. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Scott T. Pippin bobblehead and fireworks will follow the special 7:05 p.m. first pitch. Tickets for both games can be purchased at www.pippinsbaseball.com/tickets, the only official ticketing link of the Yakima Valley Pippins.







