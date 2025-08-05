Sox Race out to Commanding Lead, Beat Falcons

August 5, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

The Wenatchee AppleSox opened up their final series of the regular season with a 13-3 win over the Kelowna Falcons on Monday night at Elks Stadium.

Wenatchee (29-23, 13-12 second half) recorded four different multi-run innings as all nine starters collected at least one hit. The AppleSox scored six two-out runs and hit double-digit runs for the 12th time this summer.

Elijah Pelayo and Noah Fields keyed the offensive outburst with four hits apiece. Pelayo drove in three runs and scored three more. He singled and scored in each of his first three plate appearances before tripling in a run in the ninth. Pelayo opened the scoring with a two-out 2-RBI single in the first to kickstart a three-run inning. Fields picked up his first of four singles with a knock to plate Pelayo a batter later. Fields drove in another run on a groundout in the fourth and also scored twice.

Theo Kim recorded his fourth multi-hit game with a three-hit night, 1 RBI and two runs. Evan Cloyd picked up his second straight multi-hit game and first three-hit game of the summer with three singles while also scoring four times and stealing his first base. Izzy Madariaga recorded his ninth multi-hit game and collected a hit for the 17th time in 19 games with Wenatchee by going 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI.

After the three-spot in the first courtesy of Pelayo and Fields, Wenatchee loaded up the bases in third with three straight one-out singles. Kim hit a ball back to the mound that was snared but flipped wide of home plate to score two runs. Philip Cheong doubled in a pair with a two-out double to make it 10-0 after three-and-a-half innings.

The AppleSox got back on the board in the eighth with a two-spot after three scoreless innings. Fields and Kim delivered back-to-back singles before Zeke Minic plated fields with a single. Chong walked to load the bases and Cade Martinez reached on a fielder's choice to score the second run. Pelayo's triple an inning later capped the scoring and ensured that Wenatchee scored in five-of-nine innings.

The Falcons broke a 33.2 scoreless inning drought by cashing in on four walks in the fourth. Kelowna drew 12 walks over the game and was hit by two pitches. They collected their first hit on a one-out single in the sixth before tallying their second run via another bases-loaded walk. The Falcons tallied their final run in the eighth with a walk, hit by pitch and an RBI single.

Wenatchee looks to record its seventh 30-win season Tuesday night when it faces Kelowna again at 6:35 p.m. Tune in to the AppleSox Radio Network on KCSY Sunny FM to hear the action with coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m.







