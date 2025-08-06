AppleSox Reach 30 Wins for Third Straight Season

The Wenatchee AppleSox scored in each of the final six innings to defeat the Kelowna Falcons, 16-6, on Tuesday night at Elks Stadium.

Wenatchee (30-23, 15-12 second half) reached the 30-win mark in regular season league play for the third straight season and seventh time in 25 seasons. Head coach Mitch Darlington became the first AppleSox skipper to record three consecutive 30-win regular seasons in league play in the franchise's 25 seasons.

The AppleSox scored 10 two-out runs, including each of their first five scored and three in the seventh. Tuesday was their 13th time scoring 10-or-more runs and fifth time scoring 15-or-more runs. Wenatchee drew 15 walks and six players had multiple free passes.

Evan Cloyd recorded his third consecutive multi-hit game with a 2-for-5 night that included a walk. He is batting .500 (7-for-14) with three walks since Sunday. Cloyd doubled in his 14th run of the summer following Izzy Madariaga's leadoff walk in the sixth.

Elijah Pelayo also had another multi-hit game, his second straight, with a 2-for-4, two walk night. Pelayo is hitting .600 (6-for-10) in this series with 4 RBI and two walks. He capped a three-run seventh with an RBI single for his 12th RBI of the summer and fifth multi-hit game.

Cam Hoiland broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run double in the fourth to put the AppleSox in the lead for good. He scored a batter later after Madriaga reached on an error. From there, the AppleSox continued the offensive onslaught with 11 runs over the final five innings. Wenatchee sent at least seven men to the plate in six innings and scored at least once in seven innings. Hoiland scored the first run of the game in the first with a one-out single and three consecutive two-out walks.

JeHee Lee plated two Wenatchee runs in the fifth with a deep drive to left-center field that was muffed on the run and allowed Cloyd and Pelayo to score after consecutive singles to open the inning.

Theo Kim drove in Wenatchee's last two two-out runs with a 2-RBI single in the eighth and advanced to second on a throw home after Noah Gield and Kanoa Morisaki scored ahead of him. Kim followed up a 3-for-5 day Monday with a hit in his only at-bat Tuesday after pinch running for Madariaga in the eighth.

The AppleSox plated its three final runs after Kelowna brought on assistant coach Cole Van Every to pitch the ninth. Each of the first five hitters reached based to open the inning and Noah Fields and Morisaki recorded RBI singles before Cade Martinez hit a sacrifice fly.

Owen Firestone (1-0) hurled five innings in relief to earn the win. He retired the side in order in the fourth and fifth before a four-run sixth. Firestone recovered with a scoreless seventh and finished off his 94-pitch night by stranding the bases-loaded in the eighth.

With Victoria's 8-2 over Edmonton Tuesday, the AppleSox are locked in as the fourth seed in the North Division for the WCL Playoffs. The AppleSox will play Bellingham this weekend in the best-of-three North Division Series with Game 1 at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium Friday night before Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3 at Joe Martin Field Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Tickets for Game 1 are available now at AppleSox.com.







