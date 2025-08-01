AppleSox Drop Opening Game Against Bellingham

August 1, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee drops the opening game of a three-game home series against the Bells 5-1 Friday night.

Kanoa Morisaki was responsible for the 'Sox (27-22) two hits and went 2-3 in the loss, handed to starter Evan Canfield who went four innings giving up one run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Brooks Pinski tossed a scoreless inning in relief.

Canfield surrendered his only run in the first on a first-pitch solo homer by Gavin Long in the first inning, and the Bells did not look back.

Wenatchee picked up their only run in the ninth on a balk by Bellingham Reliever Colt Peterson.

With a Kamloops loss Friday night, the AppleSox can clinch the wild card with a win against Bellingham, or another Kamloops loss.

West Coast League Stories from August 1, 2025

