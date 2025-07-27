AppleSox Squash Victoria

July 27, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Wenatchee beats the Victoria HarbourCats by a final score of 8-2 to take game two of the three-game set.

Adam Haight went 2-5 with a home run, now homering in back-to-back games. Elijah Pelayo also played well going 2-3 with three RBI on the night.

Mitch Haythorn picks up his fourth win in the start, tossing five innings with four hits, two runs, and seven strikeouts. Masen Swan came in relief, pitching four scoreless innings with four hits and thre strikeouts.

The AppleSox got ahead early with two runs in the top of the 1st after Pelayo hit a single to score Cade Martinez and Izzy Madariaga. Victoria tied the ballgame at 2-2 after they scored two of their own in the bottom of the 1st.

A pair of RBI singles in the 2nd by Martinez and Madariaga brought home Davis D'Errico and Haight. In the 7th, Haight hit a solo homer to left and then Pelayo was hit by a pitch with bases loaded, scoring Martinez to put the game at 6-2.

The 'Sox got two more runs in the 9th after RBI singles by D'Errico and Kanoa Morisaki, bringing the game to the final score.

Wenatchee looks for their third straight series win Sunday afternoon against the HarbourCats.







West Coast League Stories from July 27, 2025

AppleSox Squash Victoria - Wenatchee AppleSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.