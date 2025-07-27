Explosive Offence Powers Cats to Series Win

July 27, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats clinched an important series win against the Wenatchee AppleSox with a 13-8 victory in front of more than 2000 fans on a beautiful Sunday afternoon.

It wasn't going to plan early for the hosts, as for the second game in a row, the AppleSox jumped out to an early two-run lead. Izzy Madariaga and Jehee Lee hit back-to-back RBI doubles to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Connor Ross (Cal Baptist) crushed a 100 MPH double to the gap after Garrett Brooks (St. Mary's) drew a walk after battling through a 10-pitch at bat. That put runners on second and third for Jai Berezowski (Golden Tide), who hit a clutch two-out single to plate both runners, making it 2-2.

Berezowski got things started in the fifth with a double down the left field line for his second hit of the game. The Victoria native reached base four times this afternoon. Tanner Beltowski (Westmont College) brought him home, hitting a single up the middle, giving Victoria their first lead of the afternoon. The shortstop came around to score later in the inning on a wild pitch to give the Cats a 4-2 lead. Kamana Nahaku (Hawaii) blew the game wide open for the second time this weekend, crushing a three-run home run to push the Cats' advantage to 7-2.

The HarbourCats did not let up in the sixth inning, scoring six more runs in the sixth inning after the big five-run fifth. A pair of wild pitches allowed two runs to score before Logan Shepherd (Mercer U) crushed his seventh home run of the season, a three-run blast, to extend the lead to 12-2. Ross drove in his first run of the game with an opposite-field single later in the frame, which pushed the score to 13-2.

Logan Rumberg (George Mason) started for Victoria, and after his shaky first inning, he produced one of the most dominant displays the West Coast League has seen this season. The flame-throwing right-hander struck out eight over seven innings of work, walking zero batters. After surrendering a second-inning single, the Okotoks, Alberta native retired 16 batters in a row to complete his outing.

Garrett Villa (Angelo State) pitched the final two innings for the Cats and, due to some poor defence all around the infield, gave up four runs in the eighth inning. The Sox scored two more in the ninth inning through a Madariaga two-run single to cut the lead to 13-8, but that was all they could produce as Villa got Jehee Lee to ground out to wrap up the win.

The HarbourCats entered Sunday tied for the second-half North Division lead alongside the Edmonton Riverhawks. This win puts them half a game up on the Hawks for the time being, as they are in action later tonight against the Kelowna Falcons.

After an off-day on Monday, Victoria plays host to the Kamloops NorthPaws for three games on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. All games are at 6:35 PM. Get tickets at harbourCats.com/tickets.

