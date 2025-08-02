AppleSox Clinch Postseason!

August 2, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

AppleSox win a nailbiter 'middle-game of a three-game set against the Bellingham Bells 5-4 to clinch the postseason.

Owen Firestone went 1-1 with the game-winning single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Izzy Madriaga went 2-4, Elijah Pelayo went 1-2, Evan Cloyd went 1-4, and Theo Kim went 1-3.

Kanoa Morisaki took home the win after tossing 3.1 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and gave up just three hits with a walk.

The AppleSox clinched their fourth straight postseason appearance with the win. They will enter the playoffs as a wild card and host the first game in a best-of-three series 6:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8

Wenatchee looks for a series win against Bellingham Sunday.







