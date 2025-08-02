Huge Seventh Inning Powers Cats to Win

August 2, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







PORT ANGELES, WA - The Victoria HarbourCats bounced back in a huge way Saturday night after a disappointing series opener, beating the Port Angeles Lefties 15-7.

The game was scoreless through the opening three innings as both starters were impressive early, with Lefties' starter Kole Acker striking out six batters. Victoria got to the right-hander in the fourth inning when Isaiah Afework (TAMU-CC) grounded into an RBI fielder's choice to make it 1-0.

The visitors increased their lead in the fifth when Garrett Brooks (St. Mary's) drove home Kamana Nahaku (Hawaii) with an RBI double. His college teammate Dillon Lopez (St. Mary's) followed that up with an RBI single to push the score to 3-0.

Carson Burks (Hill College) has been a go-to pitcher for Todd Haney out of the bullpen, but tonight started just his second game of the campaign. The lefty produced a dominant performance, throwing a season-high five innings, giving up no runs on six hits, while striking out a pair.

He was replaced by Garrett Villa (Angelo State), who surrendered a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth to Jack Edmunds to give Port Angeles their first run of the game, making it 3-1.

The HarbourCats blew the game wide open in the seventh scoring 11 runs in the frame, all with two outs. Jake Butler (George Mason) got things going with a two-run single that was followed up with back-to-back RBI singles from Afework and Dominic Biello (Golden Tide). The huge inning was highlighted by a Jack Johnson (Tulane U) three-run blast, his fifth home run of the season.

The Lefties scored three runs in the bottom half which made it a 14-4 lead for the Cats. Villa allowed four runs over two innings of work.

Victoria added a 15th run in the ninth inning through Biello's second RBI single of the night.

Jalen Sami pitched the eighth and ninth innings and gave up three runs in the final frame but was able to close out the 15-7 victory for the HarbourCats.

Brooks reached base five times tonight to increase his team-leading on-base percentage to .543.

The series finale is tomorrow at 1:35 PM as your projected starter Marcus Janovsky (UBC) and the Cats look to win their final road game of the regular season.

There are only three home dates left this season for the HarbourCats. Monday is a BC Day doubleheader starting at 4:05 PM, followed by FIREWORKS presented by Joan Wallace Driving School. Tuesday is Jersey off our Backs night, where the baby blues will be given away thanks to Odlum Brown. The regular season wraps up Wednesday on Fan Appreciation Night, sponsored by Passion Sports.

VOUCHER REMINDER: If you have any remaining vouchers, don't forget to redeem them as they are only eligible for the remaining regular-season games. You can do so at harbourcats.com/tickets, and if you have any questions or need help exchanging your vouchers, call the HarbourCats office at (778) 265 0327.

The HarbourCats are heading back to the playoffs! Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park will host at least one playoff game during the August 8-10 weekend. Seeding is still to be determined, with the second-half North Division title up for grabs and five games to go! For more updates, be sure to follow @HarbourCats on all social channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).

