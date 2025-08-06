HarbourCats Roll to 8-2 Win

August 6, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats celebrated Jersey off our Backs night with a convincing 8-2 win over the Edmonton Riverhawks Tuesday night.

After Dillon Lopez (St. Mary's) led off the second inning with a double, Jake Butler (George Mason) drove him home with a sacrifice fly to give the Cats an early 1-0 lead.

The Hawks answered back with a sacrifice fly of their own in the top of the third inning to level it up 1-1.

Tanner Beltowski (Westmont College) doubled in the bottom of the third and came home on the next play after an error allowed him to score. The Cats caused havoc on the basepaths all game, stealing five bags, and Jack Johnson (Tulane) was at the centre of that, stealing second and third to set up a situation with men on the corners. Kamana Nahaku (Hawaii) stole second and drew the throw, which allowed Johnson to break for home and score, making it 3-1.

Shiryu Sato added a second Edmonton run in the fifth inning driving in Anthony Kodama with a two-out RBI single, cutting the Cats lead to 3-2.

Tyler Patrick struck out five batters over 4-2/3 innings of work, starting his sixth game of the campaign.

Tristan Buehring (Whitman College) hit an RBI single for the second straight game to push the Cats lead to 4-2.

The HarbourCats piled on four more runs in the bottom of the sixth to extend their advantage to 8-2. First, it was Beltowski with an RBI single, followed by a pair of sacrifice flies from Johnson and Lopez. Butler continued to swing a hot bat, driving in his second run of the ballgame on a single to cap off the big inning. The second baseman has 13 RBIs in his last eight games.

Jacob Thompson was first out of the bullpen for Todd Haney's team, and he did exactly what was asked of him, pitching 2-1/3 shutout innings while striking out three. Garrett Villa (Angelo State) closed out the game, recording the final six outs, giving up no runs and striking out a pair.

This 8-2 win means playoff seeding will go down to the final game tomorrow night. It is simple, the winner of tomorrow's game between Victoria and Edmonton will win the second half and earn home field advantage for the first round of the playoffs, to be played this weekend, August 8-10.

