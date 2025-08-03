Cats Claw Past Lefties to Take Series

PORT ANGELES, WA - The Victoria HarbourCats ended their final road trip of the regular season with a hard-fought 8-6 win over the Port Angeles Lefties to win the series.

It was a back-and-forth encounter early with multiple lead changes in the first few innings. The Lefties scored two in the bottom of the first, but the Cats answered back with three runs in the top of the second to take the lead. Dillon Lopez (St. Mary's) drove home his college teammate Garrett Brooks (St. Mary's) with an RBI double before scoring on a Jake Butler (George Mason) single to make it 2-2. Dominic Biello (Golden Tide) continued his strong weekend with an RBI double of his own to make it 3-2.

The lead didn't last long as Tommy Markey tied things up in the bottom half with an RBI single before Taylor Kirk's sacrifice fly restored the Lefties' lead, making it 4-3.

An error by Lefties' third baseman Jett Nelson on a Lopez groundball allowed two runs to score, which gifted the visitors a 5-4 lead.

Marcus Janovsky (UBC) started for Victoria but only lasted two innings, giving up four runs on five hits while striking out a pair. He was replaced by Jack Finn (Illinois State), who was impressive through three shutout innings, striking out three.

While Finn shut things down on the mound, the offence went to work adding three insurance runs in the top of the sixth to extend the lead. First, Tanner Beltowski (Westmont) drove in his 25th run of the campaign with a sacrifice fly. Kamana Nahaku (Hawaii) then came up with the bases loaded and smacked a single up the middle to score a pair, extending the lead to 8-4. The Auburn, WA native has a hit in all 12 games he has suited up in this season.

Tristin Thomas (West Texas A&M) was next out of the bullpen for Todd Haney's team and pitched the rest of the way. He surrendered a pair of runs, including one in the ninth when the Lefties were pushing for a late comeback, but was overall effective over four innings of work, striking out three and recording his second save of the season.

Victoria and the Edmonton Riverhawks continue to be tied at the top of the second-half North Division standings, as the Hawks won their sixth straight game Sunday afternoon.

Tomorrow is the start of the final series of the regular season as the Riverhawks come to town. Monday is a BC Day doubleheader starting at 4:05 PM, followed by FIREWORKS presented by Joan Wallace Driving School. Tuesday is Jersey off our Backs night, where the baby blues will be given away thanks to Odlum Brown. The regular season wraps up on Wednesday on Fan Appreciation Night, sponsored by Passion Sports.

