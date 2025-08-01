Cats' Bats Go Cold in Loss to Lefties

August 1, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release









Victoria HarbourCats on game night

(Victoria HabourCats) Victoria HarbourCats on game night(Victoria HabourCats)

PORT ANGELES, WA - The Port Angeles Lefties snapped the Victoria HarbourCats' four-game winning streak with a 5-1 win Friday night.

Shea Lake (West Texas A&M) started for the Cats and has been dominant in recent weeks, but struggled tonight. A double, a single, and a walk loaded the bases for Ty Thomas, who drove home the first run of the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the first.

The Lefties added two more runs in the second, including a Garrett Patterson RBI double to make it 3-0 early.

BOX SCORE

Kamana Nahaku (Hawaii) extended his hit streak to 10 games with a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning, his fourth of the campaign.

Taylor Kirk's RBI single in the bottom of the fourth restored the home team's three-run advantage, making it 4-1.

Lake's evening was done after four innings, giving up four runs on seven hits, walking three and striking out a pair.

WCL STANDINGS

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Jeremy Giesegh drove home a run on a single, extending the lead to 5-1.

That fourth inning Nahaku home run was the only hit of the game for the HarbourCats, as Lefties' starter Takuma Sato threw a complete game one-hitter, striking out 12 batters and only walking one.

Dillon Dibrell (Rogers State) and Jacob Thompson (Minot State) both pitched two innings of relief for Victoria, striking out three batters each.

The Cats will be hoping for a better performance tomorrow night as the two teams are back in action at 6:35 PM. You can watch the game HERE.

The Victoria HarbourCats only have three remaining home dates this season, including a doubleheader followed by FIREWORKS on Monday, August 4, with game one starting at 4:05 PM. Tuesday is Jersey off our Backs night, and Wednesday is Fan Appreciation night! Buy tickets at harbourcats.com/tickets, and if you have any remaining vouchers, don't forget to redeem them. You can do so at harbourcats.com/tickets, and if you have any questions or need help exchanging your vouchers, call the HarbourCats office at (778) 265 0327.

Images from this story







West Coast League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.