Cats Complete Sweep with Dominant Win

August 1, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats took care of business this week, completing the sweep of the Kamloops NorthPaws with a resounding 18-3 win Thursday night.

Austin Lindsey (Hill College) has been a constant out of the bullpen this season, making 11 appearances, but was tasked with the start tonight. The first three batters he faced all reached, but he escaped the bases-loaded jam, limiting the damage to just one run.

Jai Berezowski (Golden Tide) levelled it up for the Cats at 1-1 in the second inning on a sacrifice fly.

Lindsay was rolling after the shaky start, retiring six in a row before a bang-bang play at first was called safe to extend the third inning. A stolen base put the runner in scoring position for Matthew MacDonald, who restored the visitors' one-run advantage, making it 2-1 with a single. The Lufkin, Texas native completed three innings, giving up two runs on five hits, while striking out five and walking none.

The HarbourCats bats started to come alive in the third inning when Logan Shepherd (Mercer U) tied the game at two with an RBI double to the gap. He then came home on a Kamana Nahaku (Hawaii) RBI single to give the Cats their first lead of the evening. Nahaku scored on a wild pitch later in the frame to double the lead, making it 4-2.

In the fourth inning, Jack Johnson (Tulane U) crushed a two-run home run over the left field fence to extend his team's advantage to 6-2, his fourth of the campaign.

The AppleSox made it 6-3 through a Jared Hall double in the top of the fifth inning, but the home team then exploded for eight runs in the bottom half. Jake Butler (George Mason) continued to torment Kamloops pitching, driving in a pair with a double to the gap to make it 8-3. Dominic Archila (Texas Tech) recorded an RBI for the second straight night with a single before Shepherd and Nahaku both drew bases-loaded walks to bring home two more runs. Garrett Brooks (St. Mary's) plated a pair with a single up the middle before Butler recorded his second hit of the inning, this time an RBI single to cap off the huge inning.

Declan Brown (Ottawa U) came off the bench for Victoria and hit his first home run as a cat, a solo shot in the seventh, extending the lead to 15-3. Tanner Beltowski's (Westmont College) second hit of the game was a two-run double down the left field line, pushing the lead to 17-3.

Butler hit another RBI double in the eighth inning for his fifth RBI of the game and seventh of the series.

Dustin Davidson (Freed Hardeman), Tristin Thomas (West Texas A&M), and Ethan McNish-Heider (Niagara) all pitched in relief to close out the 18-3 win.

With this sweep, the HarbourCats stay top of the North Division second-half standings with a 16-5 record. The Edmonton Riverhawks are still just one game back after they completed a sweep of the Nanaimo NightOwls with a walk-off win tonight.

The HarbourCats travel down to Port Angeles tomorrow for the final road series of the season. Friday and Saturday are 6:35 PM first pitches while Sunday is a 1:35 PM afternoon start.

