HarbourCats, Riverhawks Set to Battle for WCL North Division Supremacy

August 3, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, BC - Four games. Wilson's Group Stadium. The two best teams in the North Division battling head-to head for the North Division title. You will not want to miss this!

The Victoria HarbourCats and Edmonton Riverhawks begin a four-game series on Monday afternoon that will ultimately decide the North Division's second-half winner, and quite possibly first place overall in the North. Along with those titles, comes a decided home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs next weekend and quite possibly home field advantage for the North Division final next Tuesday.

Entering play Sunday, the HarbourCats and Riverhawks sit tied for first in North in the second half, with identical 17-6 records. Overall the Riverhawks lead the North by 2 games over Victoria and 1.5 games over second place Bellingham, who have already punched their ticket to the playoffs by winning the first half of the season. So it is going to come right down to the wire to determine the final playoff seedings, which will also include the Wenatchee AppleSox who clinched a post-season berth last night. Let's pack the park and cheer the 'Cats on to the title!

If the baseball alone was not enough to get you to the park, this week is jam packed with some cool promotions!

MONDAY - Double Header and FIREWORKS with Joan Wallace Driving School!

It's 2 for 1 baseball starting at 4:00 PM as the 'Cats and Riverhawks make up a rain out from June 26th. Your ticket is good for both games and of course for our final fireworks show of the season beginning just after the completion of game two! Click the image below to order tickets...hurry they are going fast!

TUESDAY - JERSEY OFF OUR BACKS NIGHT with Odlum Brown

Our ever popular jersey give away is back and this year we are giving away our fan favourite BABY BLUES! Head to the info booth when you come into the park to fill in a ballot and be ready to take the jersey right off our player's back at the end of the game.

WEDNESDAY - FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT with Passion Sports

On Wednesday we say thank-you to you, our fans! Special prizes, extra prizes and more! And perhaps the celebration of a North Division regular season title!

VOUCHER REMINDER: If you have any remaining vouchers, don't forget to redeem them this week as they are only eligible for the remaining regular-season games on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. If you have digital vouchers, they can be redeemed on-line or else give the office a call the HarbourCats office at (778) 265 0327 and we will be happy to assist

PLAYOFFS: While the battle for first place is the highlight of the week, the HarbourCats have clinched a playoff spot nonetheless. Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park will host at least one playoff game during the August 8-10 weekend. As noted above, seeding is still to be determined, with the second-half North Division title up for grabs! We will announce availability of playoff tickets as soon as they are available for purchase and all season ticket holders will be e-mailed their seats directly. Stay tuned!







