Cats Come back Late to Beat Hawks

August 5, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats scored four runs in the sixth inning to comeback and beat the Edmonton Riverhawks 7-5 in game two of the doubleheader.

Shiryu Sato took the first pitch of the ball game yard to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead. A Tanner Beltowski (Westmont College) error later in the inning allowed another run to score and it was 2-0 Edmonton early.

The Cats cut their lead in half immediately in the bottom half when Kamana Nahaku (Hawaii) drove in a run with a double to the wall.

Tristen Buehring (Whitman College) made his HarbourCats debut tonight and made his presence known, tying the game at 2-2 in the third inning with a two-out RBI single.

Beltowski gave Victoria their first lead of the ballgame in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly, making it 3-2.

Ryne Palmer (Cal Baptist) started for the Cats and lasted four innings giving up two runs on two hits, while walking four and striking out four.

Dustin Davidson (Freed Hardeman) replaced Palmer to start the fifth inning and gave up back-to-back doubles to Sato and Kyle Yip which tied the game up at 3-3. Later in the inning Connor Ross (Cal Baptist) made a diving grab at third to save a run and keep the game tied.

Edmonton took the lead in the top of the sixth and it was Sato and Yip again driving in the runs to give the visitors a 5-3 lead.

Time was running out for the Cats with this being a seven-inning game, but they started to rally in the bottom of the sixth. The bases were loaded for Jack Johnson (Tulane) who was hit by a pitch to bring home a run making it 5-4. Nahaku then hit a sacrifice fly to level things up at 5-5. That brought up Garrett Brooks (St. Mary's) with two outs and he fouled off four pitches before hitting a bloop single that plated two runs and gave the Cats a 7-5 lead.

More than 3000 fans were on their feet in to watch Austin Lindsey (Hill College) get the final three outs as he induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the ball game.

Each team winning one game of the doubleheader keeps them tied for first place in the North Division second half standings. With Edmonton holding the tiebreaker the math is simple, one more win for Edmonton and they will clinch the second half title, while the Cats need to win the remaining two games to finish above the Hawks and earn home field advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

