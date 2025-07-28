AppleSox Fall in Game Three

July 28, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

The Wenatchee AppleSox lose the series after a 13-8 loss against the Victoria HarbourCats Sunday afternoon in game three.

Izzy Madariaga played well in the loss going 2-4 and picking up four RBI. JeeHee Lee also went 2-4 with three RBI.

Evan Canfield started the game, pitching three innings with three hits, two runs, and two strikeouts. Carson Boesel was charged with the loss after giving up five runs, on four hits, and two walks through two innings. Owen Firestone gave up five runs with three hits through a third inning. Ryan Kucy then closed the game, tossing two-and-two-third scoreless innings with only three hits.

The 'Sox put up two runs in the 1st after a pair of RBI doubles from Madariaga and Lee. Victoria tied it up at 2-2 after they scored two of their own.

The HarbourCats then scored five runs in the 5th and six runs in the 6th to give them a 13-2 lead.

Wenatchee responded with four runs in the 8th after RBI singles from Cade Martinez and Lee.

Madariaga walked with bases loaded to bring home Martinez. They brought the game to its final score after scoring two more runs in the 9th from a two RBI single by Madariaga, bringing in Jack McWilliams and Davis D'Errico.

Victoria takes the series after Wenatchee's loss Sunday. The HarbourCats defeated the 'Sox 10-4 Friday, but Wenatchee did take a 8-2 win Saturday.

The AppleSox continue their road trip on Monday with a three-game series against the Port Angeles Lefties.







