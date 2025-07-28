What's on Tap at the Orchard this Week
July 28, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)
Yakima Valley Pippins News Release
The Pippins return to The Orchard on Tuesday as the season begins to wind down. Tuesday is Lucky $2 Tuesday, courtesy of Washington's Lottery, where the first 100 fans receive a $2 off coupon for concessions. Select items at concessions also will be $2 off.
Did you know that you can get free tickets to remaining Pippins games this summer? Here's how:
1) Donate $10 of school supplies to our Pack the Backpack drive, in conjunction with Les Schwab, and receive a free general admission ticket good for any remaining home game!
2) Donate 5 cans or packages of unexpired, nonperishable food items for our Strike Out Hunger Drive with Fred Meyer, and get a reserved seat ticket good for next Monday, Aug. 4!
Donations can be made day-of-game, or in advance at The Orchard from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays!
Get your tickets at the box office, or any time at PippinsTickets.com -- the only official online source for Pippins tickets.
Remember: Parking for all Pippins games this summer is FREE!
See you at The Orchard this week!
