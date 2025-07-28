AppleSox Sweep Weekly Honors

Monday morning, West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer announced the Baker Tilly WCL Player and Pitcher of the Week.

This week, the Wenatchee AppleSox swept the awards with infielder Izzy Madariaga (Lewis-Clark State) and right-hander Easton Brooks (Utah Tech) receiving the honors.

Madariaga hit safely in all six games for Wenatchee, including four multi-hit efforts. He batted .462 (12-for-26) with a double, 13 RBI and six runs.

In 12 games this season, Madariaga is batting .400 with a .491 on-base percentage and 1.047 OPS.

Brooks was outstanding against Edmonton, June 23. He recorded seven shutout innings in relief while striking out nine. He allowed just three hits and two walks while earning the victory.

The outing against the Riverhawks improved Brooks to 2-0 this season and lowered his ERA to 2.89.







