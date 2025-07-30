AppleSox Fall to Edmonton

July 30, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

A ninth inning comeback effort falls short as the AppleSox lose to Port Angeles 2-1 in the middle game of a three-game set.

JeHee Lee went 1-4, while Davis D'Errico went 1-3 and drove in the team's only run. Izzy Madriaga went 1-4 while Adam Haight went 1-5.

Easton Brooks got the loss after tossing six innings giving up two runs, only one earned, on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Aidan Gonzalez pitched two nearly perfect innings giving up just a walk with a strikeout.

With a Kamloops loss, the 'Sox only need to either win three games, or benefit from three Kamloops losses, or a combination of both to clinch the wild card.

Wenatchee looks for the series win against Port Angeles Wednesday.

