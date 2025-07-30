Shepherd Steers Cats to Victory

July 30, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, B.C. - With Logan Shepherd leading the charge, the Victoria HarbourCats cruised to a 9-3 win over the Kamloops NorthPaws to open the series.

For the third game in a row, the Cats gave up a run in the top of the first inning. A walk and single to start the game was followed up by a Kason Siguenza RBI single to give the NorthPaws the early lead.

The hosts wasted no time answering back in the bottom half when Shepherd (Mercer U) crushed a breaking ball off the scoreboard beyond the left field fence for a three-run home run to make it 3-1. It was his third straight game going yard and his eighth home run of the season. That ties him for the HarbourCats single-season home run record with Gabe Clark, Hunter Vansau, and Colton Moore, who all hit eight long balls in 2014, 2017, and 2022, respectively.

Kamloops starter Mason Chien struggled facing the lineup the second time through the order in the third inning, giving up a pair of hits, walking three, and a wild pitch. Victoria took advantage of his lack of control, scoring runs on a bases-loaded walk, RBI groundout, and wild pitch to give starter Ryne Palmer (Cal Baptist) a solid cushion to work with. Another bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning, this time drawn by Garrett Brooks (St. Mary's), gave the Cats a 7-1 lead.

Palmer made his fourth appearance of the campaign and first start. He pitched five innings, giving up one earned run on two hits, striking out six and walking two. In 2024, the right-hander from Peoria, Arizona, led the Cats with seven starts and 27-1/3 innings pitched.

The NorthPaws added a pair of runs in the middle innings, but the HarbourCats cancelled out those runs in the eighth through back-to-back RBI singles from Jack Johnson (Tulane U) and Shepherd to restore their six-run lead, making it 9-3.

Ben Hewitt replaced Palmer and threw a season-high four innings to close out the game for the hosts. The big right-hander struck out four while surrendering just one run on one hit.

With tonight's win, the HarbourCats maintain their one-game lead at the top of the North Division's second-half standings. The Edmonton Riverhawks, who sit in second, beat the Nanaimo NightOwls 5-1 Tuesday night.

The two teams are back in action tomorrow at 6:35 PM. Tyler Patrick (Fresno State) is your projected starter for Victoria.

