Cats Battle Their Way to Another Walk-Off Win

July 13, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Kelowna Falcons made things interesting late, but the Victoria HarbourCats came out on top with another 10-9 walk-off win.

It was a huge six-run second inning that gave the HarbourCats a dream start to the afternoon. Falcons starter Charles Bower struggled with his control, hitting Cayden Munster (Fresno State) and walking Isaiah Afework (TAMU-CC) with the bases loaded to gift the Cats two runs. An RBI fielder's choice made it 3-0 before Jack Johnson (Baylor) drove in a pair with a double, pushing the lead to 5-0. JC Allen (UC San Diego) drove in his 17th run of the season in as many games with an RBI single to cap off the inning, extending the lead to 6-0.

Logan Rumberg (George Mason) made his fifth start of the campaign and had his best stuff working. He struck out seven batters for the second outing in a row, with the only damage against him coming on a two-run home run surrendered to Zachary Wieder in the third inning.

In the bottom half of the third inning, Dillon Lopez (St. Mary's) continued his great weekend, hitting a solo home run to make it 7-2.

Braxton Thomas hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning off Cade Rusch (Bellarmine), to cut the HarbourCats' lead down to 7-5. Thomas was a thorn in the side of Victoria pitchers all weekend, producing seven hits and three home runs in the three-game series.

The Falcons cut the deficit to one with a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning, but the Cats restored their multi-run lead in the bottom half with a Garrett Brooks (St. Mary's) home run and an Allen sacrifice fly.

That 9-6 lead held up until the top of the ninth inning, where the Falcons rallied, scoring three runs in the frame, including a two-out two-run single by Jace Nagler to tie it up at 9-9.

The Cats loaded the bases with no one out in the bottom of the ninth for Tanner Beltowski (Westmont College), who drew a walk to win the game.

Along with Rusch, Ben Hewitt (Ottawa) and Tyler Patrick (Fresno State) pitched out of the bullpen for Victoria.

It's all smiles as the HarbourCats sit atop the North Division second half standings with a 10-2 record (Photo: Justin P. Morash)

