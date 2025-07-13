Grand Slam Highlights Elks' Momentum-Shifting Inning

July 13, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

YAKIMA, Washington - The Bend Elks turned a tie game into a blowout, scoring seven runs in the top of the sixth inning en route to a 10-4 win over the Yakima Valley Pippins on Saturday. Bend was held scoreless until the fifth inning, heating up on offense in the middle of the game.

Vinny Salvione led off the top of the sixth inning with a flyout to center field. The next four Elks reached safely, as Zach Carlson hit a grand slam for his first home run of the season. Jace Miller and Makoa Sniffen followed the longball with back-to-back singles, scoring after an error by Jake Porter in left field and a sacrifice fly by Matt Dobson for the second out of the inning to make the score 9-3. Salvione capped the sixth, striking out against Pippins' reliever Governor Aufranc.

The inning prior, Bend picked up four hits against Pippins' starter Ian Fisher, who was unable to get out of the frame. Win Gurney scored from third base on a sacrifice fly to Jack Varney in right field and Sniffen scored from second on a two-out RBI single by Easton Amundson. Fisher exited, and Connor Batzer picked up the third out on a web gem at shortstop by Gage Reeser.

Bend got their final run in the top of the seventh inning. Elks catcher Ryan Vanderbrink earned a one-out double before scoring on Jace Miller's two-out RBI single.

Yakima Valley jumped out to a two-run lead through the first four innings. In the bottom of the second inning, Ethan Hogan scored from third base on Bend starter John-Paul Sauer's first of three wild pitches. Two innings later, Dillon Anderson grounded out to second base, scoring Porter from third, making the score 2-0.

After the Elks' two-run top of the fifth, the Pippins re-took the lead. Kyler Bittner crossed the plate on Sauer's second wild pitch, putting the Pipps back in front 3-2.

Yakima Valley would plate one more in the bottom of the ninth. Trailing 10-3, Greg Luna scalded a ball to right field. Reeve Boyd made the catch, but bobbled the ball on the transfer, causing confusion on the basepaths. Braden Bartholomae tagged up from third base and crossed the plate before Dillon Anderson, who was on his way to second base, was tagged out to end the game.

Sauer picks up the win to improve to 4-2 in his last start before joining the South Division all-stars on Wednesday. Connor Batzer takes the loss, dropping to 0-2 since joining the Pipps.

Bend jumps back above .500 in the second half of the season. The Elks are 6-5 in the second half and 19-17 overall. The Pippins suffer their sixth loss of the second half to fall to 2-6. Yakima Valley is 9-26 this summer.

The rubber match of the three-game series will be on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. The Pippins will be off until Thursday during the West Coast League All-Star festivities, and resume action on Friday at The Orchard against the Portland Pickles.







